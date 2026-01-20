Strongest Hate Speech Laws To Make Australians Safer Following Bondi Attack, Says Albanese

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that hate speech laws passed by the federal parliament in response to the Bondi Beach terror attack will make Australians safer.

Albanese told reporters on Wednesday morning that the hate speech laws, which were passed by the parliament on Tuesday night, are the strongest that have ever been in place in Australia.

"We have prioritised national unity and national healing," he said.

"We want to make sure that light triumphs over darkness."

The laws that were proposed in the wake of the attack at Bondi Beach on December 14 give the federal government additional powers to ban groups deemed to spread hate, increase penalties for preachers who advocate or threaten violence and expand powers to deny or revoke visas for people with extremist views.

Albanese recalled the parliament from its summer break two weeks early to debate the legislation and it was passed on Tuesday night by the governing Labor Party with the support of the Opposition Liberal Party, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conservative Liberal Party had initially ruled out supporting the legislation, but provided the requisite votes in the Senate after Albanese agreed to changes to address concerns that the laws could restrict freedom of speech.

Albanese said on Wednesday that it was time for Australians to 'come together' ahead of Thursday's national day of mourning for the victims and all those impacted by the Bondi attack.

Earlier on January 19, Australia's federal parliament had paid tribute to the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting after being reconvened to debate new laws proposed in response to the terror attack.

The federal parliament had observed a minute of silence as a motion was tabled to honour the 15 victims of the attack that targeted an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at the iconic beach in Sydney's eastern suburbs on December 14.