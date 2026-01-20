Mubadala Targets Opportunities In AI And Robotics, CEO Says
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is targeting opportunities in artificial intelligence and robotics, viewing the sectors as a major source of industrial growth and a guide for future investments, its group CEO said on Tuesday.
The $330 billion fund has been expanding its technology portfolio in recent years, with stakes in companies spanning semiconductors, data centres and AI infrastructure.
“What I'm very interested in at the moment is the intersection between AI and robotics and how robotics, once that kicks in, is going to impact manufacturing and industry,” Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“We used to look at a 10-year perspective in the good old days. I think now, with AI, even five years is hard."
Beyond robotics, Mubadala is also prioritising life sciences, healthcare and biotechnology, sectors that Al Mubarak said will be transformed by AI.
Mubadala is also preparing for another phase of growth in Africa, he added.
