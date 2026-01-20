Rights Body Rejects Balochistan Govt Claim That Missing Persons Issue 'Resolved'

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Jan 21 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation rejected the Balochistan provincial government's official claim that the issue of missing persons has been“resolved on a permanent basis," describing the statement as“false and contradicting ground realities.”

According to the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), the statement issued following the Balochistan provincial cabinet meeting on Tuesday--which declared the issue resolved while families continue to search for their disappeared relatives-- is a“grave misrepresentation of facts”.

In its findings for 2025, HRCB documented 1,455 cases of enforced disappearance, including 1,443 men and 12 women. Of these, it said, 1,052 individuals remain missing, 317 were released, 83 were killed in custody, and 3 were transferred to jail.

The rights body asserted that“these figures demonstrate the ongoing scale of illegal detentions and highlight that the so-called 'resolution 'is a false claim.”

“Hundreds of individuals in Balochistan continue to be victims of enforced disappearance. Many families have approached courts, commissions, and human rights organizations, yet the whereabouts of their loved ones remain unknown,” the HRCB stated.

Reiterating that Baloch civilians were abducted illegally, without due process, warrants, or lawful arrests, the rights body said that they were never presented before any court, constituting a clear violation of Pakistan's constitution and international human rights obligations.

“Enforced disappearance is a serious crime under international law, not a political slogan or propaganda. The characterisation of enforced disappearances as 'propaganda' is deeply offensive to the affected families and dismisses years of documented evidence,” it noted.

Asserting that the crisis of enforced disappearances in Balochistan remains unresolved and ongoing, the HRCB said,“any claim to the contrary is misleading and irresponsible”.

The rights body demanded that all forcibly disappeared persons be immediately produced before courts or released, and that those responsible for these illegal acts be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, strongly condemned the approval by the Balochistan cabinet of the“so-called” Balochistan Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Rules 2025 and related detention frameworks. The rights body asserted that the legislation does not resolve the issue of missing persons and instead attempts to legalise enforced disappearances under a new name.

“By establishing detention centres outside transparent judicial oversight, the state risks normalising arbitrary arrests, secret detention, and abuse. Allowing families limited access does not replace due process, court proceedings, or accountability for those responsible for disappearances,” Paank stressed.