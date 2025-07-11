Groom Among 3 Injured Due To Stone Shooting In J & K's Poonch
Officials said that a wedding party, including the groom, was traveling from Poonch to Shopian when they came under shooting stone along the Mughal Road.
In this incident three people were injured including groom, who is said to be in critical condition, reported news agency GNS.
BMO Surankote Dr Mohamad Yousuf Choudhary said that that three people were injured and have been referred to GMC Srinagar for advanced treatment.
The injured have been identified as Mohammad Amin(30) son of Abdul Kareem resident of Shahpur, Mohammad Khalid(30) son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Shahpur and Mohammad Javid(25) son of Mohammad Ali.
More details awaited.
