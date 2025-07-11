I've Been Dreaming About It Since I Left: Paredes On Boca Return
Paredes was officially presented to Boca fans and the media after joining from Roma and agreeing to a contract that runs until December 2028, reports Xinhua.
"The sensations are incredible," the 31-year-old told a news conference. "I feel very good physically and football-wise. I've matured a lot on a personal level and in a footballing sense."
More than 50,000 fans packed the Bombonera to thank the world champion who came through the youth ranks for his decision to return to Boca Juniors.
He pointed out that his family's desire to return to Argentina was a pivotal factor in his decision to sign with the Buenos Aires giants.
"They didn't hesitate for a second to tell me to pack my bags and come," he said. "I have to be completely grateful to my children and my wife."
Boca will begin its 2025 Primera Division Clausura campaign with an away clash against Argentinos Juniors on Sunday.
Paredes admitted he wasn't sure if he would be ready for the match, given his lack of fitness following a vacation. But he promised to work hard to return as soon as possible.
"My aim is to get back soon so that I can lend a hand to the team," he said. "My dream is to achieve important things again. Saying that about the Copa Libertadores is easy, but you have to take it step by step."
Paredes made his professional debut for Boca in 2010 and played 31 games for the club before moving to Italy's Chievo Verona. He has since had spells at Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, among other clubs.
The defensive midfielder has been capped 73 times for Argentina and was a member of the Albiceleste squad that won the 2022 World Cup and back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.
