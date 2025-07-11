Luxury Apparel Market To 2029 Louis Vuitton Dominates Luxury Brands As Hermès Gained Share In 2024

Luxury Apparel Market To 2029 Louis Vuitton Dominates Luxury Brands As Hermès Gained Share In 2024
Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Apparel Market to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the global luxury apparel market through to 2029. It provides a insights into key trends within the luxury apparel market, alongside sales and growth across different regions and category groups. It also highlights key global luxury apparel brands and their current competitive position.
The luxury apparel market is expected to have contracted 2.4% in 2024, due to macroeconomic challenges such as inflation in Europe and the US and the downturn in China affecting consumer spending. Between 2024 and 2029, clothing is projected to achieve the strongest category CAGR of 3.1%, driven by ultra-wealthy shoppers prioritizing trend-driven purchases, with womenswear expected to outperform.
Asia-Pacific is set to achieve the strongest regional 2024-2029 CAGR of 4.0%, fueled by the recovery of China, along with strong economic growth in emerging markets. Louis Vuitton remains by far the largest luxury apparel brand, slightly gaining share to 9.8% in 2024. Hermes is was the biggest winner in 2024, with its share rising 0.7ppts to 6.0%, thanks to its exclusivity and superior quality retaining ultra-wealthy luxury shoppers.
Scope
- The luxury market will slightly outperform the total apparel market from 2028 onwards as macroeconomic conditions improve The Asia-Pacific region will continue to grow share, thanks to its fast-growing income levels Footwear will continue to underperform out to 2029, as consumers favour trainers from premium and mass market brands
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an understanding of the drivers and inhibitors in the global luxury apparel market Understand where the demand lies within the global luxury apparel market across categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition. Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the global luxury apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
KEY TRENDS IN THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET
- Global Luxury Apparel Market Drivers Global Luxury Apparel Market Inhibitors Changes in creative directors create opportunities and uncertainty Brands try to capture male spend through influential trends and celebrities Strategies for Success
THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE TO 2029
- Global Luxury Apparel Market 2019, 2024 & 2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market Value, 2019-2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market Volume, 2019-2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Positioning Share, 2019, 2024 & 2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market by Price Positioning Growth, 2019-2029
THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET: REGIONAL PERFORMANCE TO 2029
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Share, 2019-2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market by Regional Growth, 2019-2029 Top 10 Luxury Apparel Markets by Value, 2019, 2024, 2025 & 2029 Fastest Growing Luxury Apparel Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2024-2029
THE GLOBAL LUXURY APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2029
- Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Share, 2019-2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Growth, 2019-2029 Global Luxury Apparel Market by Category Value, 2019, 2024, 2025 & 2029
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: MARKET SHARES & BRAND PROFILES
- Top 10 Luxury Apparel Brands 2023 & 2024 Top 10 Brands: Winners & Losers Outlook Brand in Focus: Chanel Brand in Focus: Prada Brands in Focus: Loro Piana & Hermes Brands to Watch
Companies Featured
- Louis Vuitton Hermes Chanel Gucci Burberry TikTok Balenciaga Farfetch Matches Loewe Dior Proenza Schouler Versace Miu Miu Maison Margiela Y/Project Diesel Kering LVMH Bottega Veneta Chanel Carven Valentino BAPE Kenzo Billionaire Boys Club Fendi Prada Celine Sain Laurent Moncler Loro Piana Ludovic de Saint Sernin Dilara Findikoglu Grace Ling Extreme Cashmere Ssense Net-a-porter Bergdorf Goodman Selfridges Nordstrom Mytheresa
