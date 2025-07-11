International Travelers Club Delegation Visits Kalbajar

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A 30-member delegation from the International Travelers Club (MTP) has arrived in Kalbajar as part of a broader regional visit to the liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur. The group is touring the area to witness the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts, Azernews reports.

The visitors are being briefed on the large-scale development projects that have transformed the region since its liberation. The delegation's journey will continue through the historic Istisu area and the city of Lachin.

The trip is part of a comprehensive tour organized by the MTP, which previously brought the group to the symbolic city of Shusha. Over the course of three days, travelers from 15 different countries are expected to follow an ambitious itinerary covering key cities and districts of the region: Fuzuli, Khojavend, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil.

The main objective of the visit is to familiarize international visitors with the liberated Azerbaijani territories and to showcase the extensive reconstruction under way, particularly within the framework of“dark tourism”-a concept that explores post-conflict zones and areas of historical trauma.

This is not the first time global adventurers have set foot in the region. Over the past four years, Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur have hosted 13 official visits by international travel clubs, further cementing the area's growing profile as a destination of geopolitical, historical, and cultural significance.