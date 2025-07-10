Investornewsbreaks Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) May Deepen Anthropic Ties With Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is reportedly weighing another multibillion-dollar investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, according to a July 10 Financial Times report. This potential follow-on commitment would build on Amazon's prior $4 billion pledge and reflects growing competition in the AI infrastructure space against peers like Microsoft and Google. Anthropic, known for its Claude chatbot, could receive further cloud credits and compute access in exchange for expanded AI model development tied to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The move suggests Amazon is doubling down on generative AI partnerships to boost AWS's long-term competitiveness.

As of 12:30 p.m. ET on July 10, 2025, Amazon stock (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading at $203.19, up $1.37 (+0.68%), with intraday highs and lows between $204.66 and $201.22, on volume of 18.7 million shares.

About Amazon Inc.

Amazon Inc. is a global leader in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and AI. Through its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division, Amazon powers a substantial portion of the internet's infrastructure. The company is actively investing in emerging technologies including generative AI, robotics, and logistics automation to maintain dominance across digital and physical marketplaces.

