Powerfleet Launches Automated AI Risk Intervention Module For Driver Safety

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT ), a global leader in the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile asset industry, today announced the launch of its automated AI risk intervention application, an innovative AI video module engineered to redefine how companies automatically detect, assess, and prevent risk in real time, powered by an expert AI automation engine.

Built on Powerfleet's 20+ year heritage in safety and integrated into the Unity ecosystem, this innovative AI-powered enterprise application ushers in a new era of proactive safety management, replacing manual video evidence reviews with real-time, AI-powered intelligence that empowers faster, smarter decisions across the fleet.

"Companies are overwhelmed by video data but starved for actionable insight," said Steve Towe, CEO at Powerfleet. "Our automated AI risk intervention module delivers the breakthrough the market has been asking for: automated real-time risk assessment targeted at preventing incidents before they happen, not just after the fact."

From Video Evidence to Real-Time Intelligence

Unlike traditional dash cams or legacy telematics systems that focus on post-incident review, with this new AI-powered application, organizations can now shift safety operations from reactive to proactive. The system uses advanced AI processing on both the edge and cloud to detect risky patterns - such as fatigue, distraction, and aggressive driving - and triggers escalation workflows automatically in real time to save lives.

Key innovations include:



Dynamic Driver Risk Assessment : A continuous, multi-variable risk score that evolves in real time.

Smart Escalation Alerts : Targeted notifications to drivers, fleet managers, and senior stakeholders.

Live Video + Two-Way Comms : Enables immediate intervention and coaching within minutes.

Up to 80% Reduction in Video Review : AI eliminates noise, prioritizes risk, and saves time. Integrated on Unity's Data Highway : Provides a unified command center for video-based safety intelligence.

Market Context :



The global AI video market is expected to exceed $10B by 2030, with AI-based solutions driving the majority of new spend.

ESG and regulatory pressures are increasing demand for proactive safety and compliance solutions. Powerfleet is positioned to lead in real-time risk management - an underserved gap in a market still saturated with outdated telematics providers.

Expected Impact

The new automated AI risk intervention module is already delivering compelling results in deployments:



95% Reduction in Fatigue and Distraction Alerts : AI prioritizes what matters most allowing customers to focus their coaching and behavior change efforts for maximum impact.

Reduces Manual Video Review by 80%: Saves operators significant time and allows them to focus on the highest-risk cases.

Quantifiable Safety Gains : Reductions in collision rates, distracted driving, and VOR (Vehicle Off Road) time. Lower Insurance Costs & Faster Claims Resolution : Through enhanced event clarity and real-time evidence.

Strategic Value for Customers and Shareholders

For customers, this new AI-powered application offers a new layer of operational control, insurance liability reduction, and measurable ROI in safety outcomes and uptime. For investors, it signals a bold step in bringing Powerfleet's AI innovation roadmap to market, reinforcing the company's strategy to expand its high-margin SaaS portfolio and deepen its competitive moat.

"We're not just enhancing our product - we're expanding our value proposition into an underserved area of the market," added Steve Towe. "Further advancing our AI-powered applications aligns seamlessly with our long-term growth strategy: delivering scalable AI solutions that drive customer value, data monetization, and enterprise stickiness."

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT ) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity. For more information, visit .

