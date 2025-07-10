Azerbaijani - UAE Economic Agreement Set To Deepen Business Ties - Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The agreement signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will further expand cooperation between business communities, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During the official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the United Arab Emirates, the “Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates” (CEPA) was signed as part of the meeting with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The signing of this Agreement, which envisages the deepening of economic cooperation and the liberalization of trade, marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE. It lays a robust foundation for the development of a sustainable, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy equipped to address future challenges.

The Agreement will create new opportunities for enhancing bilateral investment flows and advancing collaboration across key sectors such as industry, trade, agriculture, renewable energy, finance, tourism, logistics, and construction. It will also further strengthen ties between the business communities of both countries," the post reads.