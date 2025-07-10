MMI Strengthens Unified Mortgage Tech Solution With Major Q2 Enhancements
RAISING THE BAR AGAIN: MMI'S MOST ACCURATE, MOST COMPLETE MORTGAGE DATA YET
MMI's Data Just Got More Precise-with Broader Coverage Than Ever
Real estate listing coverage expanded from 90% to 98.5% of U.S. population by county
In harder-to-reach markets, listing coverage has tripled, and overall we've seen a 50% increase in listing volume.
Connecting mortgage data to real estate data has improved by 35%, giving us a clearer picture of LO–agent relationships.
MMI now refreshes data in near real-time––so when a loan officer switches companies, you'll know almost instantly.
Reimagined User Experience for Greater Efficiency
A completely redesigned interface with smarter search, personalized workspaces, streamlined navigation, and new leaderboards
Updated design aligns with user intent and helps identify growth opportunities and showcase LO performance
API & Integration Advancements
Expanded API functionality for seamless enterprise integrations across CRM, advertising, and compliance ecosystems
PRODUCT ENHANCEMENTS ACROSS THE ECOSYSTEM
MonitorBase
New borrower alerts including MI removal, listing activity, and retention risks
Credit-based audience tools now available on demand
Bonzo
New integrations with Sonar and nCino
“Starters” experience launched for rapid onboarding
System-wide scalability and compliance upgrades
AI upgrades and expansion across platform communication and functionality
Pathways Home
Automated equity alerts and smarter property insights
Enhanced admin tools, invite automation, bulk upload options and support for federally licensed entities
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: ACTIVATION, ADOPTION, AND ADVOCACY
MMI's Customer Success team delivered additional value through enhanced Quarterly Business Reviews, custom training and product feedback loops, while the Marketing team expanded customer engagement via new case studies, a new email newsletter and a presence at events like TMBA, Great River––with an exclusive private event at The Garden of the Gods Resort in June. Finally, recent industry honors include:
Melissa Sike, VP of Enterprise Sales, named a 2025 Mortgage Star
Kortney Lane-Schafers, VP of Growth & Client Advocacy, named one of 2025's Most Powerful Women in Fintech
MMI continues to grow its market presence by delivering high-impact, bundled solutions that drive real customer value. By replacing fragmented, costly, and underused tools with a unified solution, MMI empowers lenders to simplify their tech stack, maximize ROI, and deliver better experiences across the entire borrower lifecycle.
“Everything we rolled out in Q2 comes back to one thing-our customers,” said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI.“We're listening to what lenders actually need: better data, faster insights, and tools that connect them more meaningfully with borrowers. By bringing all of that together in one solution, we're making it easier for our clients to compete, grow, and build lifelong relationships with their clients.”
About MMI
Founded in 2008, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is the industry's only fully unified mortgage technology solution. Combining robust market data, borrower insights, conversation-driven CRM, and homeowner engagement tools through MMI, MonitorBase , Bonzo , and the upcoming Pathways Home, MMI empowers lenders to identify opportunities, engage referral partners, and stay connected across the full customer lifecycle. Learn more at or contact ....
