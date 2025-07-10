CAR T-Cell Therapy Market To Surge At 40.2% CAGR Over The Next Five Years
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$4.6 billion
|Market size forecast
|$25.1 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029
|Segments covered
|Product, Indication, and Region
|Regions covered
|U.S. and International markets
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Over 210 CAR T cell therapy businesses are working on creating potential treatments for oncological, non-oncological, and other diseases.
- As of January 2023, approximately 1,087 clinical trials involving CAR T-cells were registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (Research registry ID: reviewregistry1542).
Emerging startups:
- Capstan Therapeutics: Founded in 2021 and based in U.S., Capstan Therapeutics uses an innovative approach of programming T-cells in the body, as compared to other companies that engineer T-cells in the lab. This is done by using mRNA vectors in which CARs are encoded and delivered via lipid nanoparticles.
- Verismo Therapeutics: The company was founded in 2021 and is based in the U.S. The company's CAR T-cell therapies platform, the KIR-CAR platform, is based on engineering T cells that make tumor-busting natural killer cells to express proteins.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected market size and growth rate?
- The global CAR T-cell therapy market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach $25.1 billion by the end of 2029, at an estimated CAGR of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029 .
- Key market drivers include: Increasing incidence of cancer. Growing investments and funding in CAR T-cell therapy research. Strong R&D pipeline. Advances in genetic engineering.
- The report analyzes the CAR T-cell therapy market and its growth projections in the forecast period. The market segments covered in the report include product type, indication type, and regional data for the U.S. and international markets. The report also provides information about clinical trials, the patent landscape, regulatory requirements, and the competitive landscape.
- The Yescarta product segment dominates the CAR T-cell therapy market and will continue to do so through 2029.
- The U.S. holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
- ABBVIE INC. ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS AMGEN INC. ASTRAZENECA BLUEBIRD BIO INC. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO. CELLECTIS S.A. EUREKA THERAPEUTICS INC. GILEAD SCIENCES INC. ICELL GENE THERAPEUTICS INC. JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC. LES LABORATOIRES SERVIER NOVARTIS AG PFIZER INC. PROTHERAGEN INC.
Related reports:
Global Oncology Pharmaceuticals Market : This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global oncology pharmaceuticals market, covering drug types like targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. It examines market revenues and categorizes the market by cancer indications, including lung cancer, multiple myeloma, breast cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, prostate cancer, and colorectal cancer. The report also covers market revenues by region-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World-and includes profiles of leading companies, competitive landscape, market share rankings, pipeline and patent analyses, and discussions of key marketed products.
Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets : This report provides a global overview of antibody drugs, focusing on therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). It analyzes the market, regulatory environment, and technological advances, and includes profiles of leading companies like AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, and Merck. The report covers applications in autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, lymphoma, leukemia, and other chronic diseases. The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact ....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA Email: ... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment