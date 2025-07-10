CAR T-Cell Therapy Market To Surge At 40.2% CAGR Over The Next Five Years

Boston, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the“ Current R&D Status of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market ” is expected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2024 to $25.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2024 to 2029.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the CAR T-cell therapy market, focusing on current R&D status and market trends. It includes profiles of leading market players, their products, financial data, and recent activity.

The report also examines business strategies in the competitive landscape, historical development, ongoing advances, and CAR T-cell therapy regulatory requirements. Additionally, it provides a regional analysis covering the U.S. and international markets.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Cancer: The rising number of cancer cases globally is a significant driver for CAR T-cell therapy. CAR T-cell therapy, which involves modifying a patient's T-cells to target and destroy cancer cells, offers a promising treatment for cancer.

Growing Investments and Funding in CAR T-cell Therapy Research: There has been a substantial increase in investments and funding from the public and private sectors. This financial support accelerates R&D, advancing CAR T-cell therapy and bringing new treatments to market more quickly.

Strong Research and Development Pipeline: The R&D pipeline for CAR T-cell therapy is robust, with numerous clinical trials and studies underway. This strong pipeline indicates a continuous flow of new and improved therapies, enhancing the potential for successful treatments and expanding the market.

Advances in Genetic Engineering: Technological advances in genetic engineering have significantly improved the efficacy and safety of CAR T-cell therapies. Innovations such as CRISPR and other gene-editing tools allow for more precise modifications of T-cells, leading to better-targeted therapies with fewer side effects.

Growing Significance of Precision Medicine: Precision medicine, which tailors treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup is becoming increasingly important in healthcare. CAR T-cell therapy aligns well with this approach, as it involves customizing T-cells to target specific cancer cells in each patient, leading to more effective and personalized treatments.

Expanding Applications of CAR T-cell Therapy: Initially, CAR T-cell therapy was primarily used for certain types of blood cancers. However, ongoing research is expanding its applications to other cancer types, including solid tumors. This broadening scope increases the potential market for CAR T-cell therapies and drives further R&D.

Report Synopsis