Under Auspices Of Prime Minister, Qatar Is Moving Forward With Preparations To Host MWC25 Doha

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), continues its preparations to host the inaugural edition of MWC Doha on Nov. 25-26, 2025, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The event is organized by the GSMA, the global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, in partnership with MCIT.

This marks the first time the globally renowned MWC series will be held in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, positioning Doha as a strategic hub for global dialogue on digital transformation.

MWC25 Doha is expected to attract international participants from around 60 countries, including 40 percent Director level as well as senior executives, technology leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators. The event will feature cutting-edge exhibitions, dynamic networking spaces, and high-level panels led by hundreds of global speakers.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Mannai said: "Hosting MWC25 Doha under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reflects the national leadership's strategic vision to position Qatar at the forefront of global digital innovation. The event aligns with the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to build a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and future technologies. MWC25 Doha represents a key opportunity to engage with the world's top innovators, and create meaningful partnerships that drive impact both regionally and globally."

For his part, Director General of GSMA Vivek Badrinath said: "We are excited to bring MWC to Qatar for the first time, as the region strives to advance the next generation of digital societies. MWC25 Doha provides a powerful platform for exhibitions, thought leadership, startups and policymakers to collaborate and drive progress. We look forward to supporting the region's growing role in global tech innovation and investment."

MWC25 Doha brings together innovators, policymakers and business leaders from around the world. Flagship features brought to Doha from Barcelona include 4YFN and the GSMA Ministerial Programme. The 4YFN zone is a key platform for the startup ecosystem, connecting global investors with founders to shape the future of technology innovation. The dedicated GSMA Ministerial Programme brings together regional and international policymakers to shape the future of the digital ecosystem in the MENA region. The program will feature policy-focused sessions, closed-door meetings, and curated networking opportunities, fostering dialogue and strategic alignment between governments, industry leaders, and the global development community. It will also serve as a regional platform for continued collaboration on policies that accelerate innovation, investment, and inclusive digital growth.

MWC25 Doha is set to deliver an unmissable experience in the region. Confirmed exhibitors so far include Cisco and Nokia with plenty more to come. In addition, the event has so far confirmed two country pavilions featuring South Korean and Turkish companies. It has also confirmed Ooredoo as a Strategic Partner and Qatar University as the Educational Partner, a first for an MWC event.

The event agenda will explore how emerging technologies are shaping the future of economies and societies worldwide. Discussions will center around three overarching themes: AI Nexus, which focuses on the transformative power of artificial intelligence across business, governance, and everyday life; Intelligent Economies, which highlights the evolution of digital infrastructure, data sovereignty, and smart network deployment; and Connected Industries, which examines the integration of frontier technologies across sectors such as mobility, finance, energy, and logistics.

MWC25 Doha will feature a dynamic lineup of thematic tracks (summits) tackling the most pressing themes in digital transformation, from the rise of agentic AI and intelligent telecom networks to the future of fintech, smart mobility, data centers, 5G, IoT, and satellite connectivity. Each track will bring together global experts to explore cutting-edge innovations, real-world applications, and the policies shaping tomorrow's connected economy.

The event reflects Qatar's commitment to shaping a sustainable, innovation-driven digital economy in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. By hosting this landmark event, Qatar is reinforcing its role as a global convener of technology leaders and as a regional hub for advanced connectivity, AI integration, and smart infrastructure. The event also supports national efforts to accelerate digital transformation across vital sectors, from government services and education to mobility, commerce, and energy.