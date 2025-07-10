Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazilian Leader is to start negotiations for free trade deal with Indonesia

2025-07-10 09:39:25
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced that Brazil will use its current presidency of Mercosur to restart negotiations for a free trade agreement with Indonesia.

Speaking during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Lula confirmed his intent to push for renewed talks on the deal, emphasizing that Brazil will work with its Mercosur partners to move the negotiations forward.

“Mercosur's Brazilian presidency will, with its partners, resume negotiations to conclude an agreement with Indonesia,” Lula stated.

He expressed appreciation for Prabowo’s support in strengthening Brazil’s ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and confirmed plans to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia this October, along with an official visit to Indonesia.

"ASEAN is a bloc of 680 million people and has experienced accelerated economic growth and rapid technological evolution," he noted.

Lula also used the occasion to restate his stance on the Gaza conflict. While not naming Israel directly, he condemned the ongoing violence and said, “Our countries have also tirelessly denounced the atrocities committed against the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

