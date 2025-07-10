Continuum Powders Forms Board Of Advisors, Welcoming Industry Leaders Dr. Adrian Keppler And Mark Comerford
Dr. Adrian Keppler has extensive experience in additive manufacturing. He is the founder and CEO of AM Scalation, a consulting firm specializing in additive manufacturing strategies. Dr. Keppler previously held several leadership roles at EOS GmbH, a global provider of 3D printing solutions, including CEO and Managing Director. His expertise in scaling additive technologies and market development will be instrumental in guiding Continuum's growth.
“Continuum Powders is addressing one of the most important challenges in advanced manufacturing-building sustainable, scalable material supply chains without compromising quality. Their unique approach to metal powder production aligns perfectly with the industry's need for circular solutions, and I'm excited to support their continued innovation and global growth.”
Mark Comerford offers over four decades of experience in specialty alloys and advanced materials. He served as President and CEO of Haynes International, a leading manufacturer of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for aerospace, energy, and chemical processing industries. Prior to Haynes, Comerford held executive positions at Materion. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Global Advanced Metals and holds advisory roles at several advanced materials companies.
“Continuum Powders is bringing much-needed innovation and accountability to the metal powder industry. Their focus on sustainability, quality, and circular manufacturing sets a new standard for what's possible in advanced materials. I'm excited to contribute to their mission and help guide the company as it scales its impact across critical industries.”
Together, Dr. Keppler and Mr. Comerford bring a wealth of expertise that will help shape Continuum Powders' strategic direction, strengthen its industry partnerships, and accelerate its growth in key markets.
“We are honored to have Adrian and Mark join our Board of Advisors,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders .“Their combined expertise in additive manufacturing and specialty alloys will provide invaluable insights as we continue to innovate and expand our sustainable metal powder solutions.”
The formation of the Board of Advisors marks a significant milestone for Continuum Powders as it accelerates its mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing applications.
About Continuum Powders
Continuum Powders is a leader in sustainable metal powder production, utilizing its proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology to transform certified scrap into high-performance powders. Serving industries such as aerospace, energy, and medical, Continuum is committed to advancing the circular economy and reducing environmental impact in metal manufacturing.
Attachments
-
Dr. Adrian Keppler
Mark Comerford
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment