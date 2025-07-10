Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Secretary of State Rubio to attend ASEAN summit

US Secretary of State Rubio to attend ASEAN summit


2025-07-10 08:56:23
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, marking his first official visit to Southeast Asia since taking office earlier this year, according to local media.

Rubio is heading the American delegation at the ASEAN-led meetings, which bring together top diplomats from the region and beyond. This year's gathering is notable as both the US and Chinese foreign ministers are attending, though it remains unclear if the two will hold a bilateral meeting.

The United States first established formal ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1977, ten years after the bloc’s formation. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2015 and reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

MENAFN10072025000045017281ID1109784523

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search