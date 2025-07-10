403
US Secretary of State Rubio to attend ASEAN summit
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, marking his first official visit to Southeast Asia since taking office earlier this year, according to local media.
Rubio is heading the American delegation at the ASEAN-led meetings, which bring together top diplomats from the region and beyond. This year's gathering is notable as both the US and Chinese foreign ministers are attending, though it remains unclear if the two will hold a bilateral meeting.
The United States first established formal ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1977, ten years after the bloc’s formation. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2015 and reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.
