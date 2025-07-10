Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov, Rubio Await Meeting at ASEAN Forum

Lavrov, Rubio Await Meeting at ASEAN Forum


2025-07-10 08:33:43
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to meet during the ASEAN forum in Malaysia on Thursday, as confirmed by the US State Department.

Although Lavrov and Rubio have held several phone conversations since US President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, they have only met face-to-face once, in Saudi Arabia in February.

This meeting was part of their ongoing efforts to improve relations between the two nations.

According to the public schedule on the State Department's website, the two diplomats are scheduled to meet in Kuala Lumpur while attending the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum.

The meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT), as indicated by the State Department.

"I can confirm that a meeting is in the works," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement to a news agency on Thursday.

MENAFN10072025000045017167ID1109784432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search