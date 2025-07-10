403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov, Rubio Await Meeting at ASEAN Forum
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to meet during the ASEAN forum in Malaysia on Thursday, as confirmed by the US State Department.
Although Lavrov and Rubio have held several phone conversations since US President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, they have only met face-to-face once, in Saudi Arabia in February.
This meeting was part of their ongoing efforts to improve relations between the two nations.
According to the public schedule on the State Department's website, the two diplomats are scheduled to meet in Kuala Lumpur while attending the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum.
The meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT), as indicated by the State Department.
"I can confirm that a meeting is in the works," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement to a news agency on Thursday.
Although Lavrov and Rubio have held several phone conversations since US President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January, they have only met face-to-face once, in Saudi Arabia in February.
This meeting was part of their ongoing efforts to improve relations between the two nations.
According to the public schedule on the State Department's website, the two diplomats are scheduled to meet in Kuala Lumpur while attending the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum.
The meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT), as indicated by the State Department.
"I can confirm that a meeting is in the works," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement to a news agency on Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment