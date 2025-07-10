Enphase Energy Expands IQ EV Charger 2 In Europe With New Markets, Certifications, And Smart Meter Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that production shipments of its newest electric vehicle (EV) charger, the IQEV Charger 2, have expanded across Europe to now include Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland. The IQ EV Charger 2 is a smart charger designed to work seamlessly with Enphase solar and battery systems or as a powerful standalone charger. Additionally, in France, the IQ EV Charger 2 has received one of the country's highest quality standards, the E.V. READY certification, and can now integrate with the“Linky” meter to enable dynamic load balancing for standalone charger installations.

The Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 is designed to deliver high performance, intelligent energy management, and exceptional flexibility for homeowners and fleets. It supports both single-phase and three-phase wiring with configurable power up to 32 A per phase and features automatic phase switching to enable charging with as little as 1.38 kW of solar production. Smart features include AI-powered optimization using real-time rates and forecasts, dynamic load balancing, and a certified MID energy meter for accurate tracking. The charger is also future-ready, with built-in hardware and software to support AC bidirectional charging for potential vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) applications.

The IQ EV Charger 2 is available in socketed and tethered variants, featuring a rugged Type-2 connector that is fully compatible with the majority of EVs sold in Europe. Installation is fast and efficient, featuring a 7.5-meter cable for added flexibility and a streamlined setup process that minimizes labor time and installation costs. It is housed in an IP55-rated enclosure, making it weatherproof and safe for indoor and outdoor installations. All IQ EV Charger 2 products activated in Greece, Romania, Ireland, and Poland are backed by an industry-leading five-year warranty and 24/7 customer support from Enphase – ensuring exceptional peace of mind.

"The Enphase IQ EV Charger 2 uses solar power to help homeowners reduce costs and grid reliance,” said Tomasz Noga, owner of iPowerInstall, an installer of Enphase products in Poland.“It integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Enphase Energy System."

The IQ EV Charger 2 now also integrates with the Linky meter, enabling dynamic load balancing for standalone EV charger installations. The Linky meter is France's leading smart electricity meter technology, developed by Enedis, the country's main electricity distribution system operator. The IQ EV Charger 2 connects via USB to the Linky meter and reads the entire home consumption data. It dynamically adjusts the EV charging rate based on the total home consumption shared by the meter.

The IQ EV Charger 2 has received the E.V. READY certification, which is the leading standard for EV charging in France. E.V. READY is designed to help ensure product reliability, safety, and long-term compatibility with a wide range of EVs and smart home systems. Certification from ASEFA, the independent body that administers the program, signifies rigorous compliance with industry benchmarks for manufacturing, performance, and interoperability with vehicles and grids.

“The new certification and integrations reinforce the high quality of the Enphase IQ EV Charger 2,” said Mickaêl Garcia, general manager at NRJ Ingénierie, an installer of Enphase products in France.“It gives our customers additional confidence in the product's long-term reliability and compatibility with future energy systems.”

“Our IQ EV Charger 2 is designed for performance, safety, and reliability, and is now officially certified to meet these key values,” said Jayant Somani, senior vice president and general manager of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy.“Expanding to more European countries accelerates Enphase's growth strategy, allowing us to bring comprehensive energy management solutions to these dynamic markets as homeowners increasingly demand an intelligent, integrated charging technology. The E.V. READY certification helps give our customers and partners greater peace of mind that the charger can perform in harmony with local grid requirements and future energy technologies in Europe.”

Enphase launched the IQ EV Charger 2 in 14 European markets in March 2025. For more information about the IQ EV Charger 2 launch, please visit the Enphase websites for Greece , Romania , Ireland , and Poland .

