Pahalgam Terror Attack A Matter Of Past, Tourism In J&K Bouncing Back: Omar Abdullah

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that though 2025 was not easy considering the Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has started bouncing back.

While admitting that the tourists have an area of concern over the Pahalgam massacre, he assured that all necessary actions have been adopted to ensure the safety and security of the tourists there.

He said that his assurance could be vouched for by the tourists who visited and returned from Pahalgam recently.

CM Abdullah also claimed that there had been a noticeable increase in the number of flights to Jammu and Kashmir, especially for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking at a travel and tourism event here, Omar Abdullah also complimented the role of the Mamata government and the people from West Bengal in expressing solidarity towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The people of West Bengal have always been with us. Our relationship goes a long way, and the basis of this relationship is trust and affection. West Bengal had always stood beside Jammu and Kashmir both politically and economically," he said.

Later in the day, CM Abdullah is also scheduled to have a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat of Nabanna.

After the Pahalgam tragedy, the Trinamool Congress sent a five-member delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation. At that time, the members of the delegation also met Omar Abdullah at his official residence there.

He also appreciated the decision of Mamata Banerjee to send her party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.

At least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In the dastardly attack, the terrorists killed the people after identifying their religion.