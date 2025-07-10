403
Southeast Asian Leaders Convene with China’s Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) Top Southeast Asian diplomats convened Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to evaluate the progress of ASEAN-China relations and outline future strategic directions, according to an official statement.
The talks took place during the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with China, which was held alongside the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Participants shared perspectives on pressing regional and global issues of shared concern.
ASEAN leaders also held discussions with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.
In addition to their meeting with China, ASEAN foreign ministers engaged in high-level talks with their Australian and New Zealand counterparts. The discussions focused on deepening cooperation and shaping future strategic engagement.
With Australia, diplomats explored avenues to further develop the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly through a proposed Action Plan covering 2025 to 2029. They also exchanged views on regional dynamics and international challenges.
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized her country’s commitment to the region, posting on X: “ASEAN matters to Australia because our security and prosperity are tied to this region.”
During talks with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, ASEAN officials praised the progress in ASEAN-New Zealand relations and discussed strengthening their strategic partnership.
“Both sides looked forward to the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their relations,” a statement noted.
Timor-Leste participated in the meetings as an observer nation.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also arrived in Kuala Lumpur to engage with ASEAN counterparts.
The broader post-ministerial conference, which opened Tuesday, is scheduled to run through Friday.
ASEAN is comprised of 10 member states: Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia.
Malaysia currently holds ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship for 2025.
