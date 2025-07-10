South Korea's DK Consulting To Build Pharmaceutical Plant In Uzbekistan
The announcement was made during a meeting between the Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Azizov, and representatives of DK Consulting.
The corporate delegates delineated their strategic roadmap to
operationalize the initiative in sequential stages, encompassing
architectural schematics, engineering paradigms, and construction
methodologies. It has been observed that the commencement of
construction activities is anticipated to initiate prior to the
conclusion of the present calendar year.
On behalf of the Agency, Azizov articulated a commitment to delivering requisite support in optimizing interagency synergy for the project, while also guaranteeing that all construction and production workflows adhere to both national and international benchmarks, encompassing GMP and EU-GMP stipulations.
In summary, Uzbekistan and South Korea are actively enhancing their economic synergies, especially within domains such as manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure development. Between January and May 2025, the bilateral trade volume achieved a substantial figure of $709.8 million, representing 2.3 percent of Uzbekistan's aggregate foreign trade metrics.
