First Ukrainian Defense Industry Products To Be Manufactured In Denmark Next Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The first products will be at this plant as soon as next year,” Kamyshin told.

In his words, Ukrainian products will be made with Danish funding. Both Danish and Ukrainian professionals will be involved.

As explained by Kamyshin, Denmark became the first country to have established such cooperation with Ukraine, because it was the first state to have assisted Ukraine with the purchase of Ukrainian-made weapons. What was once called the 'gunsmiths' platform' has developed into the 'Danish model'.

“With the Danish model, the first products made in Ukraine were purchased and delivered to our front. That's why Denmark became the first country that we agreed to open our defense industry factories in,” Kamyshin added.

As noted by Kamyshin, there is high interest in similar cooperation from other EU Member States.

“Of course, there is high interest from other countries. Primarily, these will be the countries that help us by purchasing our products made in Ukraine and delivering them to our front,” Kamyshin said, without disclosing the names of specific states.

A reminder that, in early July 2025, Ukraine and Denmark signed an agreement enabling Ukrainian defense industry manufacturers to export their technologies abroad.

Additionally, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) is investing USD 5 million in D3, a venture capital fund for defense technology represented in Ukraine.