403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Von Der Leyen To Face EU Parliament No-Confidence Vote On Thurs.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 10 (KUNA) -- Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will vote on Thursday on a motion of no confidence against European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The motion, submitted by Romanian right-wing lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea, is based on what he described as a "breach of institutional transparency rules."
This came after von der Leyen's refusal to publish text messages exchanged between her and the CEO of Pfizer regarding the contract to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.
The motion also includes criticisms issued by the European Court of Auditors regarding problems in the management of the European Recovery Fund, particularly the risks of double funding and weak oversight mechanisms.
Piperea expressed his objection to the establishment of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) without full consultation with parliament.
He added that the commission had interfered in electoral processes in member states, including Romania and Germany, through the controversial implementation of the Digital Services Act.
The motion has the support of 77 MEPs from the right, representing three main parliamentary groups: the European Conservatives and Reformists, the Nationalists for Europe, and the Europe of Sovereign Nations.
This number exceeded the minimum threshold (72 signatures) needed to trigger a vote of no confidence, but is still far from achieving the two-thirds majority required to pass a no-confidence motion, estimated at approximately 361 votes.
Von der Leyen is running for a second term as European Commission President and has the support of the main centrist parties in parliament, reducing the motion's chances of success. (end)
arn
The motion, submitted by Romanian right-wing lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea, is based on what he described as a "breach of institutional transparency rules."
This came after von der Leyen's refusal to publish text messages exchanged between her and the CEO of Pfizer regarding the contract to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.
The motion also includes criticisms issued by the European Court of Auditors regarding problems in the management of the European Recovery Fund, particularly the risks of double funding and weak oversight mechanisms.
Piperea expressed his objection to the establishment of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) without full consultation with parliament.
He added that the commission had interfered in electoral processes in member states, including Romania and Germany, through the controversial implementation of the Digital Services Act.
The motion has the support of 77 MEPs from the right, representing three main parliamentary groups: the European Conservatives and Reformists, the Nationalists for Europe, and the Europe of Sovereign Nations.
This number exceeded the minimum threshold (72 signatures) needed to trigger a vote of no confidence, but is still far from achieving the two-thirds majority required to pass a no-confidence motion, estimated at approximately 361 votes.
Von der Leyen is running for a second term as European Commission President and has the support of the main centrist parties in parliament, reducing the motion's chances of success. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment