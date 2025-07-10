Hisense Named Global Fastest Growing Soundbar Brand In The Past 5 Years

Industry experts have validated Hisense's rapid ascent. TechRadar hailed the AX5125H for its affordable yet impressive Dolby Atmos performance, and Japan's VGP 2025 awarded the HS2000N the Gold Prize-underscoring Hisense's winning mix of innovation, quality and value.

Now Hisense elevates Atmos soundbar performance to new heights with the introduction of the AX5140Q and AX3120Q. Both models feature Hi-Concerto* technology, which seamlessly synchronizes audio processing between the Hisense TV and Soundbar. Enabled by this innovation, the Soundbar works in tandem with the TV to emit sound simultaneously from both devices, expanding the sound field and delivering a truly immersive surround sound experience. The AX3120Q delivers 3.1.2-channel true Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound, enveloping listeners in immersive audio from every direction, while a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer adds thunderous bass that transforms any room into a dynamic stage. The AX5140Q expands on this foundation with a 5.1.4-channel layout and four up-firing speakers to create a 360-degree audio oasis. Wireless rear surround speakers complete the soundscape, delivering height effects and enveloping sound that transports listeners into the heart of every scene. Additionally, the AX5140Q introduces Room Fitting Tuning, an AI-driven feature that analyzes your room's acoustics and automatically optimizes sound to match your specific environment, ensuring precise, personalized audio reproduction.

Both the AX5140Q and AX3120Q integrate effortlessly with Hisense TVs, offering a suite of enhanced features designed to elevate every form of entertainment. Hi-Concerto* unifies sound processing between the Hisense TV and Soundbar, enabling both devices to work simultaneously to expand the sound field and deliver a cohesive, cinema-style surround sound experience. With Game Pro, gamers dive into richly detailed soundscapes that make every in-game action-every explosion, footstep, and victory-feel truly epic. Meanwhile, EzPlay 3.0* empowers users to control sound modes directly through their TV remote, simplifying adjustments to audio and dialogue without the need for multiple remotes or menu dives.

The AX5140Q and AX3120Q will make their debut in Europe this June before rolling out globally. As Hisense's strongest entry yet into the Atmos soundbar arena, these models reinforce the brand's mission to bring immersive, premium audio experiences to living rooms around the world.