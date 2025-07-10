Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE President, Azerbaijan Presidents Discuss Joint Cooperation

2025-07-10 04:57:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Wednesday with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is currently visiting the UAE, to discuss enhancing relations between the two countries in all fields.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern, stressing the importance of strengthening joint action to consolidate the foundations of regional and global peace, stability, and security.

The two sides witnessed the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries, which aims to promote joint economic growth, diversification, and prosperity.

