Kurmi Software Acquires Yarnlab To Expand Unified Communications Migration Automation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kurmi enhances its platform by adding streamlined, large-scale migration to its centralized UC service management capabilities.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kurmi Software , the provider of Kurmi Provisioning Suite for unified communications (UC) service management, today announced the acquisition of Yarnlab , a leading specialist in automated, data-driven Cisco collaboration migration.By adding Yarnlab's advanced, scalable, structured migration planning and execution capabilities, Kurmi is extending its mission-critical tools to help large enterprises and managed service providers navigate increasingly complex, multi-vendor environments.“The 2020s are defining a massive shift from on-premises to cloud communications, often across multiple vendors,” said Micah Singer, CEO of Kurmi Software.“With Yarnlab's advanced migration technology integrated into Kurmi's platform, enterprises and managed service providers have the ultimate flexibility to adapt their UC strategy with greater confidence and control as they take on the often-fraught challenge of migration to, and between, different vendors and technologies.”Kurmi Provisioning Suite already serves as the centralized platform for managing the entire enterprise communications ecosystem-including UC, contact center (CC), and adjacent solutions such as session border controllers (SBC), compliance recording, and E911. With Yarnlab's integration, Kurmi now delivers seamless migration as an ongoing operational capability, not just a one-time project.“Migrations are no longer a once-in-a-generation event,” Singer continued.“They are becoming an ongoing need as enterprises move to the cloud, use more technologies for communication, and look to avoid vendor lock-in. We have enjoyed a close partnership with Yarnlab for more than 6 years and are excited to take this next step together. We can now deliver a single, unified platform at the center of UC management that makes migrations simpler, faster, and more reliable.”Yarnlab's solutions help organizations map their existing communications environments, assess readiness for migration, automate critical planning and preparation steps that are often manual, error-prone, and time-consuming, and finally migrate the data between systems. With this acquisition, Kurmi gains not only Yarnlab's product portfolio but also its engineering and domain expertise, particularly in large-scale transitions to Cisco Webex Calling.“Joining Kurmi accelerates our mission to make large-scale UC migration simpler, faster, and more reliable,” said Zane England, CEO of Yarnlab.“By combining Yarnlab's deep expertise in migration and testing with Kurmi's powerful UC management platform, we're empowering organizations to modernize with confidence-reducing risk, increasing efficiency, and giving more freedom to choose the technologies that work best for them.”Benefits to Enterprises and Managed Services Providers:- Integrated migration planning and execution within Kurmi Provisioning Suite- Reduced risk, surprises, and downtime during migrations- Smoother, faster transitions to cloud and multi-vendor environments- UC test automation to validate configurations, call flows, and user experience- Simplified procurement and support through a single vendor- Centralized lifecycle management for UC and CC services- Greater flexibility to adopt new technologies and avoid vendor lock-inYarnlab's products will continue to be supported independently, with plans for tighter integration in the coming months. Existing customers and partners can expect continuity in service and support.About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software provides a UC service management platform that centralizes and simplifies the administration of unified communications and collaboration, contact center, and third-party solutions (SBCs, compliance recording, E911/emergency services, and more). With advanced automation and an intuitive user interface, Kurmi Provisioning Suite enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, meet security requirements, and enhance the user experience. Large enterprises and service providers worldwide trust Kurmi Provisioning Suite for its reliability, flexibility, and comprehensive support for major UC vendors, including Cisco, Avaya, Microsoft, Zoom, and Alcatel-Lucent.For more information, visit kurmi-software .About YarnlabYarnlab specializes in migration planning and automation for unified communications environments. Its solutions help organizations understand, design, and execute large-scale migrations with data-driven insights, minimizing risk and ensuring a smooth transition to modern UC platforms.

Brittany McGee

Kurmi Software

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.