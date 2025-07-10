US Sanctions UN Expert Probing Israel's Gaza War
KABUL (Pajhwok): The US has imposed sanctions on United Nations expert Francesca Albanese, citing her documentation of Israeli abuses in Gaza during the ongoing conflict, Al Jazeera reports.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Wednesday, accusing Albanese of leading what he described as a“campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel.”
Albanese serves as the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.
She has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza and has called for international accountability, including through legal avenues such as the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Israeli officials and some of their allies have repeatedly criticized Albanese over her work, with calls for her removal from the UN post intensifying in recent years.
When contacted by Al Jazeera, Albanese declined to comment directly on the US sanctions, instead stating that she remains focused on her mandate.“No comment on mafia-style intimidation techniques,” she wrote in a message.“Busy reminding member states of their obligations to stop and punish genocide. And those who profit from it.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Albanese criticized European governments for allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-who is facing an arrest warrant request at the ICC-to travel through their airspace.
In a social media post, she said,“Italian, French and Greek citizens deserve to know that every political action violating the [international] legal order, weakens and endangers all of them. And all of us.”
Rubio cited Albanese's public support for ICC investigations into Israeli officials as one reason for the sanctions.
In February, US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order enabling penalties against ICC officials who were seen as targeting Israel.
Rubio also accused Albanese of anti-Semitism, saying,“That bias has been apparent across the span of her career, including recommending that the ICC, without a legitimate basis, issue arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.”
The ICC recently filed charges against Netanyahu and Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including allegations of depriving civilians in Gaza of essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment