403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian state takes legal action against Swiss-based firm for oil spill
(MENAFN) The Indian state of Kerala has filed a $1.1 billion lawsuit against the Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) over an oil spill caused by the sinking of one of its vessels, MSC ELSA 3, in May, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, the Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest and detention of another MSC ship currently docked at Vizhinjam Port. The vessel will be held until MSC provides financial security equivalent to the damages claimed.
The MSC ELSA 3, sailing under the Liberian flag, capsized off Kerala’s coast due to a cargo imbalance. At the time, it was transporting 84.44 metric tons of diesel, 367.1 metric tons of furnace oil, and 640 containers—some containing hazardous materials like calcium carbide.
Kerala’s government claims the spill caused extensive damage to the marine environment, harming fisheries, contaminating coastal areas, and posing serious health risks to residents.
Greenpeace South Asia’s Avinash Chanchal cited satellite data showing a 9.2-kilometer-long oil slick as of June 1. Although it had reduced in size by June 9, it remained visible at around 2.2 kilometers.
Following the disaster, the Kerala government advised fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea and provided aid to more than 105,000 families reliant on fishing. Additional marine fuel also leaked from the ship, worsening the environmental impact, according to the state’s chief minister’s office.
According to the report, the Kerala High Court has ordered the arrest and detention of another MSC ship currently docked at Vizhinjam Port. The vessel will be held until MSC provides financial security equivalent to the damages claimed.
The MSC ELSA 3, sailing under the Liberian flag, capsized off Kerala’s coast due to a cargo imbalance. At the time, it was transporting 84.44 metric tons of diesel, 367.1 metric tons of furnace oil, and 640 containers—some containing hazardous materials like calcium carbide.
Kerala’s government claims the spill caused extensive damage to the marine environment, harming fisheries, contaminating coastal areas, and posing serious health risks to residents.
Greenpeace South Asia’s Avinash Chanchal cited satellite data showing a 9.2-kilometer-long oil slick as of June 1. Although it had reduced in size by June 9, it remained visible at around 2.2 kilometers.
Following the disaster, the Kerala government advised fishermen to avoid venturing out to sea and provided aid to more than 105,000 families reliant on fishing. Additional marine fuel also leaked from the ship, worsening the environmental impact, according to the state’s chief minister’s office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment