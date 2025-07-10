Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Reports Interception of Missile from Yemen

2025-07-10 03:54:46
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced early Thursday that it successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

According to army spokesman Avichay Adraee, who shared the information on X, the missile strike caused air-raid sirens to sound in various areas across the country.

At the time of the report, there was no immediate response from the Yemeni Houthi movement regarding the Israeli army’s statement.

The Houthi rebels have escalated their missile and drone attacks on Israel since the Israeli Defense Forces resumed operations in Gaza in March, following a fragile two-month ceasefire.

Additionally, since November 2023, the Houthis have targeted commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea, demonstrating their support for Palestinians in Gaza, where an Israeli offensive has resulted in nearly 57,700 fatalities.

