Qatar Unveils Array Of Summer Attractions For Transit Travellers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As Qatar solidifies its position as a popular tourist destination, Visit Qatar and its partners are rolling out an array of curated experiences aimed at enticing travellers, particularly those in transit, even through the summer months.
According to Visit Qatar, the goal is to transform brief layovers into unforgettable holiday extensions. Through its extensive social media campaigns, Visit Qatar highlights a treasure trove of attractions, ranging from exhilarating water and theme parks to immersive galleries and museums.
Visit Qatar encourages travellers to turn one journey into two distinct holiday experiences with stopover packages, positioning Qatar as an ideal destination for those seeking a taste of local culture, thrilling desert adventures, world-class shopping, and exquisite dining.
These specially curated stopover packages, managed by Discover Qatar, cater to travellers with transit times in Doha ranging from 12-96 hours. They include options for up to four nights in either 4- or 5-star hotels, coupled with expertly guided tours and memorable experiences. Potential visitors are advised to book these unique opportunities at least three days prior to their travel date to secure their personalised itinerary. Visit Qatar noted that one of the most sought-after natural phenomena offered is the annual gathering of Whale Sharks off Qatar's northwest coast. From April through September, the Arabian Gulf becomes home to one of the world's largest congregations of these majestic creatures.
Lured by nutrient-rich waters, these gentle giants frequently breach the surface, offering a spectacle Visit Qatar likens to a“National Geographic documentary.”
The daily four-hour 'Discover Doha' city tour transports visitors through iconic landmarks such as Souq Waqif, known as the city's oldest market, where a labyrinth of alleyways allows for the exploration of traditional crafts and encounters with falcons or even the Amiri Diwan's camels.
The tour also takes in the traditional wooden dhows docked at Dhow Harbour and the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) along the Corniche, offering picturesque views against the modern city skyline. Cultural enthusiasts can explore Katara Cultural Village, Qatar's largest and most multidimensional cultural project, featuring mosques, theatres, and the Katara Amphitheatre.
Finally, the tour includes a stop at The Pearl, a luxurious man-made island showcasing high-end shopping, fine dining, and a scenic marina adorned with superyachts.
For travellers with a longer layover, Visit Qatar outlines a 48-hour itinerary. Day one highlights Qatari culture and relaxation, inviting guests to explore Katara's art galleries, workshops, and performance venues, or discover the rich collections at MIA and the National Museum of Qatar. Visitors can also unwind at beach clubs, including the five-star experience at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, or revisit Souq Waqif.
On day two, visitors can journey to the 20th-century Al Zubarah Fort, a pristine example of Arab fort architecture and a key feature of a Unesco World Heritage site, or venture to the extraordinary landscape of the Inland Sea (Khor Al Adaid), where sand dunes meet the sea and wildlife like turtles, flamingos, and Arabian oryx can be spotted. The Al Thakira Mangroves, one of Qatar's oldest and largest forests, offers a unique ecosystem best explored by kayak.
A stroll along the 7km Doha Corniche provides stunning views of the city's modern skyline and the illuminated dhows in the evening. Adventure seekers can also indulge in kite surfing, a popular watersport, or embark on an authentic desert experience with camel rides over soft dunes followed by 4x4 safaris to Khor Al Adaid.
For family-friendly thrills, the Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park remains one of the Middle East's most impressive theme parks, boasting more than 25 water slides and attractions.
