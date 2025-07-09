Government Allows Migrants Deported By The US To Work Legally In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) In a recent unprecedented decision, the Costa Rican government approved this Monday that a group of 25 migrants deported by the Donald Trump administration in the United States may legally work in the country, either as independent workers or as dependents. The measure seeks to address their situation under humanitarian criteria, while they remain housed at the Temporary Care Center for Migrants (Catem), located in Paso Canoas.

The resolution was officially published by the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME) in the newspaper La Gaceta, in a context where Costa Rica serves as a temporary host country for people awaiting repatriation to their countries of origin.

The group is made up of 14 adults (8 women and 6 men) and 11 minors (6 girls and 5 boys). The nationalities are diverse:

8 people from Russia

4 from Iran

4 from Turkey

3 from Afghanistan

3 from Armenia

3 from Azerbaijan

These migrants arrived in Costa Rica in February of this year, distributed on two flights authorized between the 20th and 25th of the month, as part of a humanitarian agreement that allowed their temporary reception in Costa Rica.

Unlike the authorization issued last April, which restricted the residence permit to three months without the right to work, the new resolution grants a temporary stay of six months and, for the first time, allows migrants to engage in paid activities, both self-employed and through third parties.

Another significant change is that the payment of the $55 immigration fee is no longer required, which represents significant financial relief for the beneficiaries. In addition, they are allowed to continue using Catem facilities for accommodation, food, and personal hygiene, facilitating their integration during the validity of the permit.

Despite its humanitarian nature, the immigration permit granted can be immediately revoked if the beneficiary:

Has a criminal record,

Commits a crime,

Participates in illegal activities or activities linked to organized crime,

Represents a risk to national security or public order.

It is also noted that any voluntary departure from the country will automatically result in the cancellation of the permit, unless the migrant participates in the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR) program coordinated with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).-

