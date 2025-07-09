Fuel Procurement For Army: Ex-Defense Official Suspected Of Causing UAH 340M In Losses To State
Nineteen contracts were signed to purchase lubricants, oil, and distillates for special-purpose military equipment, amounting to UAH 2 billion. The resulting damage to the state exceeded UAH 340 million.
The former official is now under suspicion for a negligent attitude toward military service (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), which carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison.
The court will soon consider a motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of nighttime house arrest.
The former official has already reimbursed nearly UAH 330 million.Read also: SBI uncovers UAH 64M embezzlement scheme in military equipment procurement
The SBI noted that in September 2024, a similar case was opened against his predecessor, who allegedly caused nearly UAH 1.2 billion in losses to the state using the same procurement scheme.
On July 4, 2025, SBI investigators issued another notice of suspicion to a former acting director of the Defense Ministry's Department of Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources. His actions resulted in over UAH 2 billion in damages. He faces charges of official negligence (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code) and forgery of official documents (Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code).
