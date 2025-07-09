Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Mother And Three Children Rescued From Russian-Occupied Territory

2025-07-09 08:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the news was shared on Telegram by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“Another Ukrainian family has been rescued from temporarily occupied territory under the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. A mother and her children - a 13-year-old girl and two boys aged 11 and 9 - endured many hardships,” Yermak wrote.

He noted that at the school the children attended, they were bullied for openly expressing their Ukrainian identity. They received lowered grades, and were subjected to“re-education” efforts.

“The school became a source of constant pressure and bullying from teachers,” Yermak emphasized.

The family was returned with the help of the Helping to Leave organization.

According to Yermak,“at home, they face a new beginning - support, the opportunity to study in a Ukrainian school, and a life without fear. We are fulfilling the President's mission: to bring every Ukrainian child back.”

Read also: Ukraine returns seven more children from occupied territories

As Ukrinform previously reported, Daria Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, and singer Jerry Heil recently met with children who were returned from occupied territories.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA

MENAFN09072025000193011044ID1109781885

