Ukrainian Mother And Three Children Rescued From Russian-Occupied Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the news was shared on Telegram by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“Another Ukrainian family has been rescued from temporarily occupied territory under the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. A mother and her children - a 13-year-old girl and two boys aged 11 and 9 - endured many hardships,” Yermak wrote.

He noted that at the school the children attended, they were bullied for openly expressing their Ukrainian identity. They received lowered grades, and were subjected to“re-education” efforts.

“The school became a source of constant pressure and bullying from teachers,” Yermak emphasized.

The family was returned with the help of the Helping to Leave organization.

According to Yermak,“at home, they face a new beginning - support, the opportunity to study in a Ukrainian school, and a life without fear. We are fulfilling the President's mission: to bring every Ukrainian child back.”

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA