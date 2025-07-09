Ukrainian Mother And Three Children Rescued From Russian-Occupied Territory
“Another Ukrainian family has been rescued from temporarily occupied territory under the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. A mother and her children - a 13-year-old girl and two boys aged 11 and 9 - endured many hardships,” Yermak wrote.
He noted that at the school the children attended, they were bullied for openly expressing their Ukrainian identity. They received lowered grades, and were subjected to“re-education” efforts.
“The school became a source of constant pressure and bullying from teachers,” Yermak emphasized.
The family was returned with the help of the Helping to Leave organization.
According to Yermak,“at home, they face a new beginning - support, the opportunity to study in a Ukrainian school, and a life without fear. We are fulfilling the President's mission: to bring every Ukrainian child back.”Read also: Ukraine returns seven more children from occupied territories
As Ukrinform previously reported, Daria Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, and singer Jerry Heil recently met with children who were returned from occupied territories.
Photo: Bring Kids Back UA
