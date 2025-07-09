The 3Rd Annual Author Allstars Magazine Announces 28 Powerhouse Authors - Only 10 Spots Left For 2025

authors

Calling All Authors 2025

28 authors selected for the 2025 Author Allstars Magazine-only 10 spots left! Open to all genres. Apply now to be featured and celebrated in Atlanta.

- Taurea Vision Avant, Founder of Author Allstars MagazineATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It's the celebration every author wants to be a part of. The 3rd Annual Author Allstars TM️ Magazine is back and bigger than ever, bringing together a powerful lineup of authors from across the country who are using their books to create impact, build business, and inspire lives. Already, 28 authors have been selected for the upcoming December 2025 edition and red carpet awards event in Atlanta, and the energy is electric.The event, hosted by Book Profits ClubTM️ founder Taurea Vision Avant, is more than a feature-it's a platform. With only 10 spots remaining, authors of all genres are being invited to apply to join this elite group of game-changers, thought leaders, and literary voices.“This isn't just a feature-it's a movement. We're spotlighting authors who are turning pages into platforms,” said Avant.Each featured author will be honored in a high-quality, internationally distributed magazine and recognized live at a red carpet dinner and awards ceremony in Atlanta. It's a unique opportunity that blends media visibility, legacy branding, and genuine celebration.We're proud to spotlight the following featured Allstars:Tonya L White – And Suddenly Life Got Busy! | Instagram: @tonyalwhiteRoyce Dixon Sr – Hidden Feelings, Hidden Feelings Revealed, A Rose On The Concrete Court | Instagram: @author_royce_dixonsrCoach Starr – R.A.W.: Release All Within Transformation | Instagram: @NatashayStarrDr. Rasheda Jackson – Empowered by His Purpose, The Whole Entrepreneur, We Are Not Imposters | Instagram: @DRRASHEDAJKendra Thorpe – Exuberant Light | Instagram: @kendralthorpeDr. Barbara Green – Understanding Cancer, Who Cares For The Caregiver, We Need To Pray | Instagram: @Barbara9236Teri Lee Thompson – Kinky, Curly, Mine, Girls Who Rise series | Instagram: @zellapublishingMarceline Williams – How We OverCame – Personal Stories of Victory | Instagram: @Prayer Garden of MemphisSonya R Cooper – Pinky's Grey Days, Dollar Dollar I Wish You Would Holler | Instagram: sonyacooper90LaVerne Sease-Batie – A Mother's Legacy, Growth Mindsets for Parents and Children, Everyday Feelings | Instagram: @seasebatieDestinee Brown – Robin Butterflies, Unlocking Profits, Trade Like A Boss | Instagram: @destinee_brown8Laneè Smith – Social Media @ And Its LiesApril M Jackson-Hunter – Hey Phat Girl series, Mercedes Closet II | Instagram: @authoraprilmjacksonhunterCoWano Stanley – The Power of Confidence, The Confidence Effect, Bet on Yourself | Instagram: @loveme_cocoDavalos (Coach DJ) Jackson – FLOWERS, 8 Simple Steps to Starting Your Day Off Great | Instagram: @13_djCharonica Fondren-Oliver | Instagram: @charonicafondrenDr. Angel Williams – Overcoming Your Wilderness Experience Journal | Instagram: @divaofamerica86Ryan Null – The Flare Chronicles series | Instagram: @ryanjohnnullKrystle“Krissy Vanity” Redding – I Am a Single Mother of 9 Children, How AM I Supposed to Look?? | Instagram: @krissyvanity20Ray Blackshire III – Aspire to Inspire Moments | Instagram: @blackshireiiirayMarsha D. Polk – Angels In The Rye, Life Is But A Four-Clover, A Revelation | Instagram: officialmarshapolkPatricia Pearson – Healing with Grace – A Guided Journal | Instagram: @coachpatpersonWanda Monette Pearson – God's Grace Through the Fire, Impact of One Voice, Audacity to Shine | Instagram: @wpearson2Dr. Tajiri Brackens – Bipolar Faith, Power, Privilege, and Humility | Instagram: @tajiribrackensMarline Cepoudi Duroseau – It'll Happen By 30, Kason and Kamden, KB The Bossy Rainbow Baby | Instagram: @mcdbeDr. DeShonda Jennings | Instagram: @deshonda_jDr. Dawn Menge – The Christmas Wreath | Instagram: @dawnmengeWe already have 40 spots secured, leaving us down to ONLY 10 Spots Left!We are actively looking for authors from all genres-children's books, business, poetry, fiction, memoir, spiritual, health, romance, self-help-you name it! If you've written a book and you're ready to gain massive visibility, this is your moment.➡️ Apply now atThis is more than a feature. It's your legacy.Don't just write a book. Be remembered.Contact: ...Website:

