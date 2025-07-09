The 3Rd Annual Author Allstars Magazine Announces 28 Powerhouse Authors - Only 10 Spots Left For 2025
28 authors selected for the 2025 Author Allstars Magazine-only 10 spots left! Open to all genres. Apply now to be featured and celebrated in Atlanta.This isn't just a feature-it's a movement. We're spotlighting authors who are turning pages into platforms.” - Taurea Vision Avant, Founder of Author Allstars MagazineATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It's the celebration every author wants to be a part of. The 3rd Annual Author Allstars TM️ Magazine is back and bigger than ever, bringing together a powerful lineup of authors from across the country who are using their books to create impact, build business, and inspire lives. Already, 28 authors have been selected for the upcoming December 2025 edition and red carpet awards event in Atlanta, and the energy is electric.
The event, hosted by Book Profits ClubTM️ founder Taurea Vision Avant, is more than a feature-it's a platform. With only 10 spots remaining, authors of all genres are being invited to apply to join this elite group of game-changers, thought leaders, and literary voices.
“This isn't just a feature-it's a movement. We're spotlighting authors who are turning pages into platforms,” said Avant.
Each featured author will be honored in a high-quality, internationally distributed magazine and recognized live at a red carpet dinner and awards ceremony in Atlanta. It's a unique opportunity that blends media visibility, legacy branding, and genuine celebration.
We're proud to spotlight the following featured Allstars:
Tonya L White – And Suddenly Life Got Busy! | Instagram: @tonyalwhite
Royce Dixon Sr – Hidden Feelings, Hidden Feelings Revealed, A Rose On The Concrete Court | Instagram: @author_royce_dixonsr
Coach Starr – R.A.W.: Release All Within Transformation | Instagram: @NatashayStarr
Dr. Rasheda Jackson – Empowered by His Purpose, The Whole Entrepreneur, We Are Not Imposters | Instagram: @DRRASHEDAJ
Kendra Thorpe – Exuberant Light | Instagram: @kendralthorpe
Dr. Barbara Green – Understanding Cancer, Who Cares For The Caregiver, We Need To Pray | Instagram: @Barbara9236
Teri Lee Thompson – Kinky, Curly, Mine, Girls Who Rise series | Instagram: @zellapublishing
Marceline Williams – How We OverCame – Personal Stories of Victory | Instagram: @Prayer Garden of Memphis
Sonya R Cooper – Pinky's Grey Days, Dollar Dollar I Wish You Would Holler | Instagram: sonyacooper90
LaVerne Sease-Batie – A Mother's Legacy, Growth Mindsets for Parents and Children, Everyday Feelings | Instagram: @seasebatie
Destinee Brown – Robin Butterflies, Unlocking Profits, Trade Like A Boss | Instagram: @destinee_brown8
Laneè Smith – Social Media @ And Its Lies
April M Jackson-Hunter – Hey Phat Girl series, Mercedes Closet II | Instagram: @authoraprilmjacksonhunter
CoWano Stanley – The Power of Confidence, The Confidence Effect, Bet on Yourself | Instagram: @loveme_coco
Davalos (Coach DJ) Jackson – FLOWERS, 8 Simple Steps to Starting Your Day Off Great | Instagram: @13_dj
Charonica Fondren-Oliver | Instagram: @charonicafondren
Dr. Angel Williams – Overcoming Your Wilderness Experience Journal | Instagram: @divaofamerica86
Ryan Null – The Flare Chronicles series | Instagram: @ryanjohnnull
Krystle“Krissy Vanity” Redding – I Am a Single Mother of 9 Children, How AM I Supposed to Look?? | Instagram: @krissyvanity20
Ray Blackshire III – Aspire to Inspire Moments | Instagram: @blackshireiiiray
Marsha D. Polk – Angels In The Rye, Life Is But A Four-Clover, A Revelation | Instagram: officialmarshapolk
Patricia Pearson – Healing with Grace – A Guided Journal | Instagram: @coachpatperson
Wanda Monette Pearson – God's Grace Through the Fire, Impact of One Voice, Audacity to Shine | Instagram: @wpearson2
Dr. Tajiri Brackens – Bipolar Faith, Power, Privilege, and Humility | Instagram: @tajiribrackens
Marline Cepoudi Duroseau – It'll Happen By 30, Kason and Kamden, KB The Bossy Rainbow Baby | Instagram: @mcdbe
Dr. DeShonda Jennings | Instagram: @deshonda_j
Dr. Dawn Menge – The Christmas Wreath | Instagram: @dawnmenge
We already have 40 spots secured, leaving us down to ONLY 10 Spots Left!
We are actively looking for authors from all genres-children's books, business, poetry, fiction, memoir, spiritual, health, romance, self-help-you name it! If you've written a book and you're ready to gain massive visibility, this is your moment.
This is more than a feature. It's your legacy.
Don't just write a book. Be remembered.
Taurea Avant
Book Profits Club
+1 832-400-9593
