Boost One SEO Launches Free SEO Checkup To Uncover Quick Wins For SMB Websites
MONTREAL - July 9, 2025 - Boost One SEO , a Montreal-based search-optimisation agency serving small- and mid-sized businesses worldwide, today announced the launch of its Free SEO Checkup, a 15-minute website health scan that identifies the technical and on-page issues most likely to hold a site back in Google, Bing and AI-powered answer engines. The complimentary service gives teams a clear, data-backed action list they can implement immediately, no credit card or long-term commitment required.
“Most SMB sites leak organic traffic through a handful of easily fixable gaps,” said Kathleen Alfaro, SMB Account Specialist at Boost One SEO.“In our pilot program, four out of five checkups revealed indexation or Core Web Vitals problems costing clients as much as a quarter of their search visits. By fixing those low-hanging items first, the average site we audited reclaimed 28 percent more organic sessions within 30 days.”
What the 15-Minute Checkup Covers
Pinpoints broken internal links and redirect chains
Flags oversized images and uncompressed assets that slow page loads
Detects orphan title tags and meta descriptions that weaken click-through rates
Surfaces crawl-budget waste, duplicate content and sitemap errors
Benchmarks current ranking potential against five closest competitors
The service outputs a colour-coded PDF scorecard so stakeholders know exactly where to focus their efforts.
Why Boost One Is Giving It Away
“We built the checkup to demystify SEO for business owners who keep hearing that 'AI is changing search' but don't have time to stay current,” Alfaro added.“Our goal is to surface the fixes that matter today, not drown teams in jargon or upsells. If they need deeper help afterward, great, we can discuss a plan. But the audit itself is 100 percent free.”
Mini FAQ
Who qualifies?
Any company with an active website and fewer than 50,000 monthly sessions.
Is it really free?
Yes, no payment info or long-term obligation.
How long does it take?
After booking, you'll receive your report within one business day.
Call to Action
Businesses can reserve their Free SEO Checkup at BoostOneSEO now. Slots are limited to ensure next-day turnaround, so early registration is encouraged.
About Boost One SEO
Boost One SEO is an award-winning digital-marketing agency and Google Partner that helps growth-stage and mid-size companies turn organic search into a predictable revenue channel. Blending technical expertise, content strategy and AI-driven insights, Boost One has generated over 100 million incremental visits for clients across software, e-commerce and professional-service sectors. Learn more at BoostOneSeo.
Legal Disclaimer:
