Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Set For Steady Growth Through 2034: Strong Pipeline, FDA Fast-Track Devices, And Growing Prevalence Drive Market Momentum Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)"Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034"The abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing disease awareness, advancing endovascular technologies, and innovative therapeutic solutions from key abdominal aortic aneurysm companies, including Endologix, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Artivion, Lifetech Scientific, Lombard Medical, Latecba, Nectero Medical, Cardiatis, and Hangzhou Endonom Medtech, among others.

DelveInsight's " Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report comprehensively evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and abdominal aortic aneurysm market forecasts through 2034, providing crucial insights for stakeholders in the vascular intervention therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period (2024-2034), driven by enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms, improved diagnostic capabilities, and advancement in minimally invasive endovascular repair technologies.

Market Size and Growth Projections

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the abdominal aortic aneurysm market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase significantly by 2034. The United States holds the largest abdominal aortic aneurysm market share among the 7MM countries, with a market size of nearly USD 1 billion in 2021. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest abdominal aortic aneurysm market share, followed by France and the UK, while Japan holds the smallest share of the 7MM abdominal aortic aneurysm market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiological Landscape

The total diagnosed prevalent population of abdominal aortic aneurysm in the 7MM was estimated to be 1.64 million cases in 2021 and is expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034). The United States accounted for the highest abdominal aortic aneurysm prevalent population among the 7MM, with more than 752K cases in 2021, representing the largest patient pool among all countries. Among the European countries, Germany reported the highest abdominal aortic aneurysm prevalence, followed by France, while Italy had the lowest prevalent cases. Japan's total prevalent population of abdominal aortic aneurysm was estimated to be 250K cases in 2021, though this is expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The DelveInsight report provides detailed segmentation of a bdominal aortic aneurysm cases by aneurysm size , which is crucial for treatment planning and market analysis. In the United States, the highest number of cases was found to be small abdominal aortic aneurysm (3 cm to 4.4 cm across) with approximately 700,000 cases in 2021. Medium abdominal aortic aneurysm (4.5 cm to 5.4 cm across) accounted for approximately 60,000 cases, while large abdominal aortic aneurysm (5.5 cm or more across) were found in the least number of cases, at 3,000 cases in 2021. This distribution is expected to continue during the forecasted period.

Current Treatment Landscape

Currently, there is no drug therapy to limit the progression of abdominal aortic aneurysm, making surgical intervention the primary treatment approach as aneurysms grow in size and the aorta wall becomes weaker. The treatment strategy focuses on preventing aneurysm rupture by controlling its growth. For smaller aneurysms (less than 5 cm), physicians may initially prescribe medications such as beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers to lower blood pressure and relax blood vessels, thereby reducing rupture risk. Treatment with statins, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory agents appears to inhibit the growth rate of abdominal aortic aneurysm in humans.

DelveInsight's market report indicates that there are several advanced endovascular solutions available for abdominal aortic aneurysm management . The AFX Endovascular AAA System by Endologix LLC represents a significant advancement in abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment, featuring a unique design with the metal frame positioned inside the fabric. This system integrates anatomical fixation with an advanced delivery system and proprietary DuraPly ePTFE Graft Material technology, providing reliable and durable abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. The AFX2 bifurcated endograft system offers confident control for improved accessibility throughout the procedure.

In the emerging device pipeline, Lifetech Scientific's AAA Stent Graft System shows promise for treating patients with infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, the Nectero Endovascular Aneurysm Stabilization Treatment (Nectero EAST) System received Fast Track designation from the FDA . This innovative single-use endovascular system is designed for patients with small to mid-sized abdominal aortic aneurysms, specifically those whose maximum diameter is between 3.5 cm and 5.0 cm. The treatment involves delivering a substance called pentagalloyl glucose (PGG) into the aortic wall. The goal is to strengthen the aortic wall to prevent further growth or rupture, and importantly, it does not leave any permanent implants behind.

Market Drivers and Future Outlook

The robust abdominal aortic aneurysm device pipeline with novel mechanisms of action and minimally invasive approaches, combined with increasing prevalence and effectiveness of endovascular treatments, will positively drive the abdominal aortic aneurysm market growth. Companies and research institutions are working to assess breakthrough therapeutic approaches that could transform the treatment landscape.

Looking ahead, the abdominal aortic aneurysm market is expected to witness continued innovation driven by enhanced understanding of disease mechanisms, improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in endovascular repair technologies. While significant progress has been made with current endovascular solutions, challenges remain in addressing complex anatomical cases, preventing device-related complications, and improving long-term durability across diverse patient populations. Emerging technologies focusing on novel delivery mechanisms, advanced graft materials, and personalized treatment approaches hold promise for addressing these unmet needs and further transforming the abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment landscape. As research continues and awareness grows, the abdominal aortic aneurysm market is poised for remarkable expansion and technological innovation through 2034.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview at a Glance

4. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Disease Background and Overview

5. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment

6. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA): Regulatory Framework

7. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA): Reimbursement Scenario

8. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms: Marketed Products

9. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm: Emerging Devices

10. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Epidemiology and Patient Population Analysis- 7MM

11. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Analysis-7MM

12. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Unmet Needs

13. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Drivers

14. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market Barriers

15. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm SWOT Analysis

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

