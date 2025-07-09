U.S., China And India Lead Colliers' 2025 Rankings Of Top Tech Talent Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Talent concentrates in global tech hubs as AI reshapes workforce demand and location strategy

LONDON and TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States leads the list of top tech talent locations, reinforcing its status as a global innovation hub, with three of the top five cities – San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and New York City – at the forefront. However, China and India also solidified their positions as powerhouses for skilled tech professionals with each having five markets in the top 50 list, according to Colliers' Global Tech Markets: Top Talent Locations 2025 report.

Colliers analyzed over 200 global markets based on talent acquisition, venture capital funding, labor index strength, talent pipeline, and sector composition. The results show that more than a third (36%) of the world's tech talent lives in one of 10 global tech locations. All 10 are in either the U.S. or India.

“Tech talent is increasingly concentrated in core cities across the U.S., China, India and Europe, which have now become the world's most influential digital innovation hubs fueling the global economy,” said Andrew Hallissey , CEO of Occupier Services | Global at Colliers.

AI changes demand for key professionals

Globally, the number of new job postings requiring AI expertise has skyrocketed, while traditional IT job listings have fallen. Data scientists and cybersecurity professionals are in particularly high demand, making cities like Bengaluru – and fast-growing hubs such as São Paulo, which is also rich in talent – especially attractive to employers.

The report also reveals that the technology workforce is getting younger. Between 2014 and 2022, workers under the age of 25 increased by 9% across the sector–a growth rate of more than 20 times the all-industry average. This is driving increased focus on cities with younger talent such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mexico City and Jakarta.

“As generative AI reshapes talent strategies, we're seeing a significant shift in how companies prioritize location decisions,” said Jodie Poirier , President, Occupier Services | Americas at Colliers.“In the Americas, tech talent hubs like San Francisco and New York remain vital, but markets like Mexico City and São Paulo are quickly gaining ground. Organizations need to move fast, make data-informed choices, and align workforce planning with long-term business goals.”

“Asia Pacific is drawing significant global attention for its unmatched tech talent density and strong venture capital momentum, particularly in India and China,” said Mike Davis , Managing Director of Occupier Services | Asia Pacific at Colliers.“Bengaluru boasts the world's largest pool of data scientists, while Beijing leads the region in tech sector productivity. Meanwhile, cities such as Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Singapore are emerging as world-class innovation hubs. These markets aren't just supporting global tech expansion – they're leading it.”

Leaders taking an evidence-based approach to talent

Faced with significant disruption in talent requirements due to AI adoption and evolving workforce dynamics, many business and technology executives are under pressure to make smarter, faster decisions about their space and location strategies.

The report suggests that tech leaders are investing in more sophisticated workforce and space analytics solutions and services. According to Colliers' Global CRE Benchmarking Report , 59% of executives plan to use labor market analytics more proactively, reflecting a growing demand for tools that can surface hidden talent pools and align real estate footprints with workforce potential.

Regional highlights:



Americas: The U.S. leads the Americas tech talent market list. Toronto, Mexico City, and Montreal also ranked among the top global markets.

APAC: APAC is home to three of the world's top 10 tech markets in 2025 – Beijing, Bengaluru, and Tokyo. The region accounts for 28% of the global top 50, with Seoul and Sydney being rising powerhouses in the region. EMEA: The EMEA region performed well, boasting the most markets in the top 50, led by London, Paris and Dublin.



About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

...

416-324-6402