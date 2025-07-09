TASKUS BUYOUT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Into Proposed Buyout Of Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Shareholders - Does $16.50 Per Share Represent Sufficient Payment For TASK Shares?

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has launched an investigation into the fairness of the recently announced buyout of TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK ) shareholders to determine whether the proposed buyout price of $16.50 per share undervalues the company's shares.

On May 9, 2025, TaskUs announced that it had agreed to be acquired by the company's co-founders and Blackstone at a price of $16.50 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, TaskUs's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether TaskUs's investors will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price from the company's insiders and Blackstone. Notably, at the time the proposed stockholder buyout was announced, several stock analysts were maintaining price targets for TASK's shares of over $20.00 per share .

TaskUs shareholders who believe the proposed buyout price is insufficiently low are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

