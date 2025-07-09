403
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:09 PM EST - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. : Announced record revenue of US$94.1 million for the second quarter of 2025 from quarterly metal sales of 28,682 gold equivalent ounces. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. shares T are trading up $0.37 at $31.88.
