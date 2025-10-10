Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eastern Part Of Kyiv Without Power Following Russian Attack Mayor

2025-10-10 12:04:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The left bank of the capital is without power. There are also problems with the water supply," he wrote.

Russia launched a combined ballistic missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight.

