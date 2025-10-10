Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack On Kyiv: Nine Injured In Pecherskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Desnianskyi district, remains of an enemy target were found on the grounds of a polyclinic. No fire was reported there. The number of those injured in the Pecherskyi district has also risen to eight," Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, the situation with electricity in the city's eastern districts remains difficult.

Read also: Eastern part of Kyiv without power following Russian attack – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko provided an update on casualties.

"There are nine injured in the capital. Five of them are in hospital. Medics also received a call in the Desnianskyi district - an emergency crew has been dispatched," he wrote on Telegram .

Russia launched a combined ballistic missile and drone attack against Ukraine overnight.

