'Songline' New Episode Explores The Depths Of Ed Sheeran's Songwriting Process
During the episode, the BRIT Award winner discusses how his marriage has helped to evolve his songwriting, the comparison of writing a good song now to when he first started writing and where he sees his music going in the future.
The episode is also laced with his performance on hit tracks including 'Shivers', 'Azizam', 'Sapphire', 'The Vow', 'Perfect', 'Old Phone', 'Camera', and 'A Little More'.
A series dedicated to the craft of songwriting, Songline invites some of today's most intriguing artistes to reimagine their music in a stripped-down intimate setting. Each performance is intercut with in-depth interviews with each artist, giving each songwriter the opportunity to demystify the songwriting process and share their origins and cultural journeys with their fans.
Tom Winkler, head of publisher, songwriter, and society relations at Amazon Music, said in a statement,“'Songline' offers an opportunity for artist songwriters and their collaborators to showcase their songwriting process, detail their artistic journey, and reveal the stories behind songs typically hidden away in studios. By placing songwriters and their craft at the forefront of culture, fans can learn how their favorite songs and records were made, driving deeper connections with their favorite artists.”
So far the Songline series has featured some of the biggest names in songwriting, including Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Imagine Dragons, Leon Bridges and more.
Ed Sheeran's 'Songline' is available to stream on Amazon Music.
