Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Not Ruling Out New Sanctions Against Russia

Trump Not Ruling Out New Sanctions Against Russia


2025-10-10 12:04:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the statement on Thursday during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked whether he plans to introduce more sanctions against Russia, Trump said: "I might."

The U.S. leader also said that he currently did not intend to withdraw U.S. troops from Europe, though he did not rule out certain redeployments.

Read also: Stubb to Trump: Ukraine could be next big peace deal after Middle East

On Thursday, October 9, Trump said that his administration, together with allies, was stepping up pressure to push Russia toward agreeing to end the war in Ukraine.

MENAFN10102025000193011044ID1110176743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search