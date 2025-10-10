Trump Not Ruling Out New Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement on Thursday during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked whether he plans to introduce more sanctions against Russia, Trump said: "I might."

The U.S. leader also said that he currently did not intend to withdraw U.S. troops from Europe, though he did not rule out certain redeployments.

Stubb to Trump: Ukraine could be next big peace deal after Middle East

On Thursday, October 9, Trump said that his administration, together with allies, was stepping up pressure to push Russia toward agreeing to end the war in Ukraine.