MFA Invites Teenagers Temporarily Residing Abroad To Attend Iron Change Summit
The summit, which will take place from November 14 to 20 in the Ukrainian Carpathians (Bukovel), aims to bring together more than 250 Ukrainian teenagers, both those who are forced to live abroad and those who are in Ukraine.
The main goal of the project is to create conditions for the recovery and psychological support of children, to help young people realize their abilities and foster a love for Ukraine.
The program includes meetings with well-known Ukrainian politicians, entrepreneurs, artists, athletes, bloggers, and opinion leaders. Participants will be able to take part in training sessions, discussion clubs, and educational events, as well as learn about internship, study, and career development opportunities in Ukraine. Sports activities, hiking trips, and tours of the country's cultural heritage are also planned.
Participation in the summit is free of charge. Participants' expenses are covered from the moment they arrive at one of the hubs until their return. The hubs are located in Warsaw (Poland), Budapest (Hungary), and Chisinau (Moldova).Read also: 16,700 civilians remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region
To participate, you must fill out the form on the project websit and upload a motivational video by October 20.
“Iron Change” is a joint project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia, and the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.
Last year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with participants in the“Iron Change” project for the development of talented youth.
Photo: OP
