No New Missiles, No Upgrades: US Denies AMRAAM Deal With Pakistan, Calls Reports 'False'

The US Embassy in India on Thursday issued a firm clarification dismissing recent media reports that suggested Washington had approved a new round of missile sales to Pakistan. The Embassy clarified that the reports had misinterpreted a routine contract update issued by the US Department of War on September 30, 2025, which listed amendments to existing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreements involving multiple countries, including Pakistan.

“The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities,” the Embassy stated in an official press release.

The statement explained that the mentioned contract modification merely covers sustainment and spare parts, not the delivery of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) - a critical weapon system used by modern air forces.

“The Administration would like to emphasize that, contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan,” the release further clarified.

“On September 30, 2025, the Department of War released a list of standard contract announcements, which referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan. The Administration would like to emphasize that contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan. The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan's current capabilities,” the press release stated.

What earlier media report claimed?

The clarification follows media reports, including from Pakistan's Dawn newspaper, that interpreted the US Department of War's September 30 contract update as a new missile sale to Pakistan. The official release had announced that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, received a USD 41 million modification to an existing AMRAAM production contract, taking the total value to over USD 2.5 billion.

According to the original Department of War statement, the contract involves foreign military sales to several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Turkiye, and Pakistan, and is expected to be completed by May 2030.

While the announcement listed Pakistan among the participating countries, the US Embassy has now confirmed that the inclusion relates to ongoing sustainment support, not to new missile deliveries.

Pakistan had previously purchased around 700 AMRAAMs in 2007 for its F-16 fleet, which was at that time the largest international order for the air-to-air missile system.

Reports of a new supply deal emerged weeks after Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir met with former US President Donald Trump in September.