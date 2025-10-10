Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Seven-Year-Old Boy Injured In Russian Drone Attack Dies In Zaporizhzhia

Seven-Year-Old Boy Injured In Russian Drone Attack Dies In Zaporizhzhia


2025-10-10 12:04:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A seven-year-old boy who was injured in an overnight Russian attack has died in hospital. Doctors fought until the very end to save his life, but the injuries were too severe," the post reads.

Two other people were injured in the attack.

Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv: Nine injured in Pecherskyi district

According to the regional administration, the enemy targeted residential areas and infrastructure facilities, causing several fires. In total, Russian forces launched seven strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

MENAFN10102025000193011044ID1110176742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search