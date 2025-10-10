Seven-Year-Old Boy Injured In Russian Drone Attack Dies In Zaporizhzhia
"A seven-year-old boy who was injured in an overnight Russian attack has died in hospital. Doctors fought until the very end to save his life, but the injuries were too severe," the post reads.
Two other people were injured in the attack.Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv: Nine injured in Pecherskyi district
According to the regional administration, the enemy targeted residential areas and infrastructure facilities, causing several fires. In total, Russian forces launched seven strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
