Japan Gold Barrick Alliance Hakuryu Drill Program Intersects Encouraging Results Of High-Grade Gold
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (ppm)
|Ag (ppm)
|DDH-HAK-001
|101.20
|101.80
|0.60
|0.35
|4.98
|DDH-HAK-001
|101.80
|102.30
|0.50
|0.37
|25.70
|DDH-HAK-001
|102.30
|102.80
|0.50
|0.15
|57.20
|DDH-HAK-001
|102.80
|103.30
|0.50
|0.32
|8.72
|DDH-HAK-001
|103.30
|103.80
|0.50
|0.23
|9.66
|DDH-HAK-001
|103.80
|104.40
|0.60
|16.15
|343
|Reassay
|103.80
|104.40
|0.60
|24.10
|401
|DDH-HAK-001
|104.40
|105.05
|0.65
|0.29
|6.12
|DDH-HAK-001
|105.05
|106.00
|0.95
|0.30
|6.22
|DDH-HAK-001
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.25
|5.35
|DDH-HAK-001
|107.00
|108.00
|1.00
|0.12
|6.65
|DDH-HAK-001
|108.00
|109.00
|1.00
|0.26
|4.64
|DDH-HAK-001
|109.00
|110.00
|1.00
|0.78
|4.32
Table 2 : Significant Mineralized Intercepts from DDH-HAK-002
(True thickness of mineralization is unknown at this time)
|Drill Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (ppm)
|Ag (ppm)
|DDH-HAK-002
|163.70
|164.20
|0.50
|0.54
|3.77
|DDH-HAK-002
|164.20
|164.70
|0.50
|1.47
|3.05
|DDH-HAK-002
|164.70
|165.30
|0.60
|1.66
|3.70
|DDH-HAK-002
|165.30
|165.90
|0.60
|1.44
|2.91
|DDH-HAK-002
|165.90
|166.50
|0.60
|1.23
|4.24
|DDH-HAK-002
|166.50
|167.00
|0.50
|1.79
|3.98
|DDH-HAK-002
|167.00
|167.50
|0.50
|1.55
|3.04
|DDH-HAK-002
|167.50
|168.00
|0.50
|0.60
|5.15
|DDH-HAK-002
|168.00
|168.50
|0.50
|1.27
|7.16
Figure 1: Hakuryu Project Simplified Geology Map with Drill Program and Local Anomalies
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Hakuryu Drill Program Simplified Geology and Drill Hole Results (Plan View)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Cross sections (above) illustrating drill hole DDH-HAK-001 and DDH-HAK-002 and their gold intersections.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Sampling Techniques and Assaying
The drilling results discussed in this news release are from drill core samples obtained by PQ, HQ and NQ-size triple-tube diamond core drilling using a PMC-700 drill rig owned and operated by the Company. The drilling program was fully supervised by Company senior geologists at the drilling site.
The drill core was collected in plastic core trays at the drill site and transported by road in Company vehicles to its core handling facility in the nearby Ikutahara Town, Engaru City, near the project area. The drill core was carefully logged, photographed and sample intervals were marked up along predicted mineralized and unmineralized intervals along the entirety of the drill holes by Japan Gold senior project geologists.
Sample lengths varied from 0.5 to 2.4 metres, depending on the positions of geological contacts and variations in alteration composition. The core was split by a diamond rock saw supervised by project geologists. The half-core sample was collected from the entire length of each designated sample interval and placed into individual-labelled, self-sealing calico bags for secure packaging and transport to the laboratory. The half-core samples weighed between 0.9 to 8.0 kilograms depending on the sample length and core size. A chain of custody was established between the Company and the receiving laboratory to ensure the integrity of the samples during transportation from the site to the lab. The samples were sent in batches to ALS Laboratories in Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and assaying.
Samples were crushed, pulverized and assayed for gold 50-gram charge Fire Assay / AAS Finish (Au-AA24; 0.005 ppm lower detection limit) and a 48 multi-element by 4-acid digest with ICP-MS determination (ME-MS61L; Ag 0.002 ppm lower detection limit). Over-limit Au and Ag samples were re-assayed by fire-assay and gravimetric finish (GRA-22, LDL of 0.5 and 5 ppm for Au and Ag respectively).
Certified Reference Materials ("CRMs") were inserted by Japan Gold KK at every 20th sample to assess the repeatability and assaying precision of the laboratory. In addition, the laboratory applied its own internal Quality Control procedure that includes sample duplicates, blanks & geochemical standards. They report these results with the certified Assay Report. Laboratory procedures and QA/QC protocols adopted are considered appropriate. The CRMs and internal QA/QC results fall within acceptable levels of accuracy & precision and are considered to lack any bias.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold Senior Technical Advisor, Fraser MacCorquodale, BAppSc, MAIG, MSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Japan Gold Corp.
Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Mining Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.
On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp .
John Proust
Chairman & CEO
