Agilityportal Recognized As A Leading Sharepoint Alternative For Internal Communication And Collaboration In 2025

London, UK - AgilityPortal , a modern all-in-one internal communication software and digital workplace platform, has been officially recognized by industry analysts as one of the top SharePoint alternatives for 2025. This recognition highlights AgilityPortal's growing impact on how organizations streamline communication, centralize knowledge, and empower hybrid and deskless teams.

In an era where businesses are moving away from complex, legacy systems like SharePoint, AgilityPortal offers a simpler, faster, and more engaging solution-purpose-built for the modern workforce. Designed to unify project management, team chat, document sharing, and employee engagement in one intuitive platform, AgilityPortal helps companies cut through app overload and enhance internal collaboration from day one.

“Being named a top alternative to SharePoint is a major milestone,” said Jessica Jones Director at AgilityPortal.“Our goal has always been to build an internal communication tool that's not only powerful but actually enjoyable to use-whether you're in the office, working remotely, or out in the field.”

Why Organizations Are Choosing AgilityPortal Over SharePoint:



Faster deployment with no technical overhead

Built-in communication tools like chat, video huddles, and announcements

Centralized document collaboration and management with role-based access

Mobile-first design for remote and deskless workers Customizable dashboards for departments, teams, and projects



AgilityPortal is already in use across multiple industries, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing-helping companies create a more connected and collaborative workplace.

About AgilityPortal

AgilityPortal is a modern internal communication and collaboration platform that enables organizations to connect, inform, and engage their workforce through a unified digital workspace. It's designed for growing teams that need better tools without the complexity of traditional systems.

Try AgilityPortal free for 14 days – no credit card required.

Visit to learn more.

For more details, contact:

Jessica Jones

Marketing & PR, AgilityPortal

...

20-22 Wenlock Rd, London N1 7GU

Phone: 020 3239 0240