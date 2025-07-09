Back On My Feet Founder, Anne Mahlum, Rejoins Board Of Directors Pledges $1M Donation To Fuel Growth
Mahlum founded BoMF in 2007 after forming a connection with a group of men living in a Philadelphia shelter during her early morning runs. Running had helped her cope with her father's gambling addiction as a teenager, and she believed it could be a catalyst for others as well.
"Everyone thought I was nuts thinking I could help people living in homeless shelters change their life through running," Mahlum said. "What they didn't understand is that running isn't the end goal, but rather the catalyst to helping them believe in themselves and ultimately get employed and move out of the shelter."
The organization has helped thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness over the years. Over the next two years, Back on My Feet plans to expand in its current chapters and open five more for a total of 20 by its 20th anniversary in 2027.
"Anne's return to our Board and her extraordinary $1 million commitment mark a powerful full-circle moment for Back on My Feet, " said Terence Gerchberg, BoMF's CEO. "As we approach our 20th anniversary, Anne's renewed leadership and generosity will propel us into new cities, strengthen our footprint in the running community, and expand our impact nationwide."
SOURCE Back On My Feet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment