Back On My Feet Founder, Anne Mahlum, Rejoins Board Of Directors Pledges $1M Donation To Fuel Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm thrilled to be getting back involved with BoMF under the extraordinary leadership of our new CEO, Terence Gerchberg," said Mahlum. "The organization has so much potential to help tens of thousands of people and we're looking forward to making it a household name in the running community."

Mahlum founded BoMF in 2007 after forming a connection with a group of men living in a Philadelphia shelter during her early morning runs. Running had helped her cope with her father's gambling addiction as a teenager, and she believed it could be a catalyst for others as well.

"Everyone thought I was nuts thinking I could help people living in homeless shelters change their life through running," Mahlum said. "What they didn't understand is that running isn't the end goal, but rather the catalyst to helping them believe in themselves and ultimately get employed and move out of the shelter."

The organization has helped thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness over the years. Over the next two years, Back on My Feet plans to expand in its current chapters and open five more for a total of 20 by its 20th anniversary in 2027.

"Anne's return to our Board and her extraordinary $1 million commitment mark a powerful full-circle moment for Back on My Feet, " said Terence Gerchberg, BoMF's CEO. "As we approach our 20th anniversary, Anne's renewed leadership and generosity will propel us into new cities, strengthen our footprint in the running community, and expand our impact nationwide."

SOURCE Back On My Feet