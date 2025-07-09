Postpartum Depression Pipeline 2025: Detailed Clinical Trials And FDA-Approved Therapies Review By Delveinsight SAGE Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences Limited, Reunion Neuroscience, GH Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Postpartum Depression pipeline constitutes 10+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Postpartum Depression treatment therapies.

"Postpartum Depression Pipeline Insight, 2025" report outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Postpartum Depression Market.

The Postpartum Depression Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Postpartum Depression Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Postpartum Depression treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Postpartum Depression companies working in the treatment market are SAGE Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences Limited, Reunion Neuroscience, GH Research, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others, are developing therapies for the Postpartum Depression treatment



Emerging Postpartum Depression therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Zuranolone(SAGE-217), BRII-296, RE104, GH001, Brexanolone, aripiprazole, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Postpartum Depression market in the coming years.

In June 2025, Lipocine began dosing participants in its two-arm, blinded, randomized Phase III trial of LPCN 1154, an oral brexanolone therapy for postpartum depression (PPD). The trial launch follows feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which permitted the study to be conducted in an outpatient setting without requiring continuous medical monitoring by healthcare providers. Lipocine plans to use the results from this trial to support a New Drug Application (NDA) submission, targeted for mid-2026. In March 2025, Lipocine announced the start of a randomized Phase III clinical trial for LPCN 1154, an oral brexanolone formulation being developed to treat postpartum depression (PPD). This trial launch follows pharmacokinetic bridging data comparing LPCN 1154 with the reference drug. Lipocine expects to administer the first dose to a participant in the second quarter of this year as part of the Phase III trial.

Postpartum Depression Overview

Postpartum depression is a type of mood disorder that affects women after childbirth. It involves feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, fatigue, and emotional distress that interfere with a mother's ability to care for herself or her baby. Unlike the "baby blues," which typically resolve within a few days, postpartum depression can last for weeks or months if untreated. Causes include hormonal changes, emotional stress, lack of sleep, and personal or family history of depression. Treatment may involve counseling, antidepressant medications, and support groups to help manage symptoms and promote recovery.

Emerging Postpartum Depression Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Zuranolone(SAGE-217): SAGE Therapeutics

BRII-296: Brii Biosciences Limited

RE104: Reunion Neuroscience

GH001: GH Research

Brexanolone: Sage Therapeutics aripiprazole: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Postpartum Depression Route of Administration

Postpartum Depression pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Postpartum Depression Molecule Type

Postpartum Depression Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Postpartum Depression Assessment by Product Type

Postpartum Depression By Stage and Product Type

Postpartum Depression Assessment by Route of Administration

Postpartum Depression By Stage and Route of Administration

Postpartum Depression Assessment by Molecule Type Postpartum Depression by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Postpartum Depression Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Postpartum Depression are - Pfizer Inc., Lilly (Eli Lilly and Company), GSK plc., Merck & Co., Inc, Sage Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Analysis:

The Postpartum Depression pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Postpartum Depression with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Postpartum Depression Treatment.

Postpartum Depression key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Postpartum Depression Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Postpartum Depression market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Market Drivers



ZULRESSO starts working within 2–3 days of the administration, drastically improving the response rates compared to conventional therapies Therapies like BRII-296 and LPCN-1154 are in early stages of clinical development and their approval in future can help the PPD therapeutic market grow tremendously.

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Market Barriers



Limited therapies are available for treating and diagnosing Postpartum Depression, thus providing profitable opportunities for emerging therapies Increasing research and development to establish the pathophysiology and recent advancement in the diagnosis gives alucrative opportunity for the Postpartum Depression market

Scope of Postpartum Depression Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Postpartum Depression Companies: SAGE Therapeutics, Brii Biosciences Limited, Reunion Neuroscience, GH Research, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others

Key Postpartum Depression Therapies: Zuranolone(SAGE-217), BRII-296, RE104, GH001, Brexanolone, aripiprazole, and others

Postpartum Depression Therapeutic Assessment: Postpartum Depression current marketed and Postpartum Depression emerging therapies Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics: Postpartum Depression market drivers and Postpartum Depression market barriers

